Romeo Power Announces Lionel Selwood, Jr As Chief Executive Officer

"Lionel is the most brilliant cross-departmental leader I have ever met, he has mastered sales technology, procurement, operations and manufacturing" said Michael Patterson, Romeo Power Chairman of the Board. "His enthusiasm and diligence for our mission are infectious and I have no doubt he will grow Romeo Power to the dominant world leader in energy mobility in his role as CEO."

"I am honored to become CEO of this amazing and innovative Green Energy Technology Company. Our Mission of Advancing Energy Technology and Vision of Ending Energy Poverty are extremely important to me and I look forward to continue working with our driven and passionate Team Members towards a more a sustainable tomorrow."

In his role as CEO, Selwood plans to continue advancing the company culture toward innovation, openness and inclusion. He plans to maintain his open-door policy and approachability for all Romeo Power employees.

Selwood, who currently serves as the President of Romeo Power, joined the Company in December 2016 and progressed though critical Leadership roles in the Company including Vice President of Engineering Operations and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to his work at Romeo Power, Selwood held various roles of increasing responsibility at prominent and fast-moving startups SpaceX and Faraday Future. His experience also includes time at General Electric where he graduated the highly regarded Operations Management Leadership Program (OMLP). Selwood holds a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from Syracuse University and MPS in Supply Chain Management from Penn State University.

Romeo Power is dedicated to providing energy dense battery packs for large-scale transportation vehicles. They are unmatched in their ability to quickly customize battery packs that deliver outstanding range and charge times.

