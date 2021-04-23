ROMEO POWER, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Romeo Power, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Romeo Power, Inc. ("Romeo" or the "Company")

(NYSE: RMO) securities during the period from October 5, 2020 through March 30, 2021 (the "Class Period").

On March 30, 2021, Romeo issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2020. With respect to its 2021 outlook, citing "supply constraints" and "the significant shortfall in battery cell capacity industrywide," Romeo advised investors that it "now expects its revenue for 2021 to be in the range of $18-40 million"—significantly lower than analyst expectations. On this news, Romeo's stock price declined by $2.04 per share, or 19.67%, to close at $8.33 per share on March 31, 2021.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

