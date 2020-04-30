Rompetrol to achieve digital transformation and improve triple bottom line performance with KBC digital twin

LONDON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KBC (A Yokogawa Company) will deliver a site-wide process digital twin to Rompetrol to sustain the value of ongoing margin improvement and digital transformation activities at the Petromidia refinery in Romania. The digital twin, based on KBC's Petro-SIM process simulation software, will improve techno-economic aspects of the refinery's operation, delivering improved profitability, reliability and safety.

Activities to optimize production processes at the refinery started in 2014 and have successfully continued to date, supported by KBC. KBC's involvement initially began in the form of a Profit Improvement Program®, part of which involved the provision of advanced proprietary process simulation technology, Petro-SIM. Rompetrol's next step will be to operationalize Petro-SIM as a refinery-wide process digital twin to sustain the value obtained in earlier optimization activities. The digital twin will automate modelling activities, reconcile data from a wide range of refinery sources and complete site-wide optimizations.

Through the digital twin, Rompetrol's process engineers and planners will identify, capture and sustain on-site productivity and efficiency improvements across the entire refinery. The digital twin will also interpret optimization gaps and enable valuable insights to be delivered to non-software specialist users, such as frontline operations, as well as other departments.

"Purchasing the Petro-SIM based digital twin technology was a logical next step after completing the improvement roadmap in 2015, where KBC provided consulting support to us. The software opened new improvement opportunities and defined boundaries of production units," said Kuanysh Dosmuratov, Deputy General Manager of Rompetrol, adding "Now, we are stepping further with our digital twin initiative. The project's objective is to reduce giveaway through improvement in planning and response times of operations to market changes."

"The digital twin is a fantastic enabler for Rompetrol to drive convergence in understanding and action throughout their business, enabling superior results to be sustained," adds Mike Aylott, Chief Technology Officer of KBC. "It serves as a solid foundation to build further artificial intelligence and machine learning based predictive analytics capabilities, ensuring that data quality issues are identified and mitigated."

To find out more please contact your local KBC sales representative or send an email to [email protected], and one of our experts will be in touch. Alternatively, please contact your local Yokogawa sales representative.

About the Petromidia refinery of Rompetrol

Petromidia is the biggest and most modern refinery in Romania, and it is considered the most important asset of KMG International in the Black Sea Region. With a history of over 40 years, the Petromidia is producing exclusively high quality fuels (Euro5 standards), which can be found in over 1,000 fuel sale points from Romania, Republic of Moldova, Georgia and Bulgaria.

About Petro-SIM

Petro-SIM is a process simulator that brings together data and science through a digital framework that is not just scalable but also readily accessible to give people the ability to solve the right problems in real time without abandoning the fidelity and accuracy of the solution. It gives users the ability to create models that reflect a continuously changing reality so they can troubleshoot today's problems and optimize for tomorrow. With Petro-SIM 7 we invite you to Embrace the Science, Empower your People and Enter Digital.

About KBC

KBC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yokogawa Electric Corporation, is all about excellence in the Energy and Chemical industry. We make excellence real for our customers through the actions of our people fused with our technology and best practices. We provide leading software and expert services, powered by the cloud, to assure process operations achieve their full potential. Our customers achieve operating performance that surpasses ordinary standards, now and into the future. For more information, visit www.kbc.global.

Editorial contact:

Duncan Micklem

[email protected]

+1 281 293 8200

SOURCE KBC - A Yokogawa Company

Related Links

https://www.kbc.global

