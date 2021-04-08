Ron Bethmann Joins Signature Systems as Vice President of Operations & Engineering

In his new role, Bethmann will be responsible for the operations and engineering team. "Having someone with Ron's experience and expertise join our leadership team is exciting," said Jeff Condino, President of Signature Systems. "We're confident he'll leverage his extensive background in operations, engineering, logistics, continuous improvement and strategy to continue Signature's journey to being a world class manufacturer."

Bethmann holds a Master of Science degree in Systems Technology from the Naval Postgraduate School, a Master of Science degree in Transportation Management from the University of Denver and a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Naval Academy. Prior to Signature, Bethmann held the Vice President of Operations for Argo Consulting and held numerous leadership positions with CSX and the United States Navy.

Ron Bethmann said, "I'm excited to join the team of professionals at Signature Systems. We have strong executive leadership and great employees working together as a team committed to the continuous improvement of every aspect of our business and our customers. The Signature Systems' team is on the journey to World Class and I'm proud to be a member of the team."

With global headquarters in Flower Mound, Texas, Signature Systems designs, manufactures and distributes composite matting for industrial, stadium, government and event clients in more than 60 countries. It operates manufacturing, sales and distribution facilities in Orlando and Darlington, U.K. Its industry-leading HDPE composite mats — including leading brands MegaDeck®, SignaRoad®, DuraDeck® and OmniDeck™ — are manufactured in the United States. signature-systems.com

