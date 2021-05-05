Ron Hall Show Features Dimas Salaberrios, Producer Of Chicago: America's Hidden War, Prior To May 12th Theater Launch

DALLAS, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Time Group, a Dallas based PR and marketing firm for the Ron Hall Show, hosted Dimas Salaberrios, author, producer and national crisis first responder, during an interview where Mr. Salaberrios enlightened viewers about the upcoming May 12th premier of Chicago: America's Hidden War. Click to Watch Dimas and Ron Hall, executive film producer and author of The Same Kind of Different as Me, teamed up to create the film which highlights the incredible tragedy taking place on the streets of Chicago. The film made the 93rd Academy Awards documentary consideration list.

Since 1992, 10,300 were killed in Chicago when compared to the 6,888 killed in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars combined. It was this reality that led to the creation of the film. Dimas has been instrumental in rallying community groups, churches, and organizations to work together to find solutions.

Pastor Dimas, previously known as "Daylight" on the streets of New York City, knows first-hand the reality of gun violence. Although Chicago is not his home, he felt he must do something to break the generational chain of violence that is making areas of Chicago a war zone.

"It's key that we change this narrative. People are dying," stated Dimas. "If we can do something to stop someone from killing another person, I can't turn a blind eye to that. Our hope is that this film will stir up people to get engaged and get involved."

For more information, visit https://www.chicagoshiddenwar.com/ to learn how you can get involved. To reach Dimas Salaberrios for a personal interview, contact him at 914.380.2276.

Margaret McKoin P: 817.403.0866 [email protected]

SOURCE The Time Group

Related Links

http://thetimegroup.net

