Ron Kolson joins NetAbstraction as CFO

CHANTILLY, Va., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetAbstraction, Inc. today announced that Ron Kolson has joined NetAbstraction as Chief Financial Officer effective October 2019.

Mr. Kolson brings his extensive experience in financial and global operations management to NetAbstraction to guide the company in its planned growth.

His experiences in various industries, including senior management positions in several high-tech companies, data analytics, fiber-optic networking, digital imaging, hospitality information technology, and government services contracting will help NetAbstraction meet its growth goals:

CEO/CFO: 24/7 Mid-Atlantic Network, LLC

VP/Chief Financial Officer: FiberGate, Inc.

Executive Vice President/Chief Operating Officer, MICROS Systems, Inc.

Additionally, Mr. Kolson has served as an independent member on various Boards of Directors, including most recently as a member of the Board for Precision Auto Care, Inc., prior to the sale of the company.

"I'm very excited to be joining the team at NetAbstraction at this time," says Mr. Kolson. "The sky's the limit for their growth and opportunities in the network security marketplace. I look forward to guiding the financial requirements to meet the company's objectives."

"We're thrilled to have Ron direct NetAbstraction's financial processes," says Barbara Hunt, Founder and CEO at NetAbstraction. "He fills a necessary requirement for the company and brings a wealth of capabilities to help the company's success."

About NetAbstraction: NetAbstraction protects identities and systems by intelligently selecting and obscuring global network pathways of the Internet. Developed from roots in the U.S. Intelligence Community, NetAbstraction's technology is born from our expertise in designing, creating and implementing non-traditional and non-attributable telecommunication networks in support of critical U.S. Intelligence Community missions.

Now, that same unparalleled technology is available to enterprises that need to protect their information, people and networks from the growing pool of cyber attacks.

