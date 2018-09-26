Ron Simon & Associates Files First El Rey Del Taco Lawsuit After Dozens Sickened in Brownsville

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates has filed the first food poisoning linked to food served at the El Rey Del Taco in Brownsville, Texas.

This lawsuit was filed in Cameron County on behalf of Carlos Cardenas and his family who ate at El Rey Del Taco on Wednesday, January 30th. Four members of the family were forced to go to the hospital, and they continue to seek medical treatment at this time.

A copy of the lawsuit is available upon request.

Cameron County Health (CCH), working with Brownsville Public Health (BPH), reported at least 30 illnesses linked to the restaurant, with many of the victims being taken to the hospital.

According to CCH's administrator, Esmeralda Guajardo, health officials suspect food poisoning. She added "It's important for people to understand that it just takes time and we don't want to create a panic. People need to seek medical help if they are feeling sick."

On Thursday morning, both the Brownsville Police Department and BPH were on site at El Rey Del Taco. BPH posted a notice on the door stating: "Effective immediately, this establishment is to remain closed until further notice. No entry is permitted to anyone, unless accompanied by health authority."

Ron Simon & Associates, the only law firm in Texas which focuses solely on representing food poisoning victims, has already been retained by numerous patrons who became ill after consuming food from El Rey Del Taco. Lead attorney Ron Simon issued the following statement today:

"Our investigation into this outbreak is ongoing. We intend to work with Cameron County Health to uncover how a dangerous pathogen was introduced into the food at El Rey Del Taco. After years of litigating food poisoning cases, we know that these types of outbreaks are completely preventable, and we need to make sure this does not happen to El Rey Del Taco customers in the future."

