Ron Simon & Associates Files First Pasha Mediterranean Grill Lawsuit as Food Poisoning Victim Count Approaches 300

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates has filed its first lawsuit in the food poisoning outbreak linked to food served at the Pasha Mediterranean Grill in San Antonio, Texas.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health Department has reported over 300 calls related to illnesses linked to the restaurant, with at least a dozen victims being hospitalized.

This lawsuit was filed in Bexar County on behalf of Samuel Manago, a Navy veteran who was hospitalized for several days at San Antonio Medical Center after consuming a Beef Shawarma plate at Pasha Mediterranean Grill on August 31, 2018. He is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Health inspectors announced several alarming findings in the September 3rd inspection of the restaurant, including that at least two employees had been sick with fever and diarrhea in the previous week; during the inspection, one sick employee was sent home; food was not being held at proper temperatures to prevent bacterial growth; food handlers engaged in multiple tasks while wearing the same gloves/not changing their gloves and not washing their hands between tasks. In the previous inspection, inspectors noted a failure to have an employee that has supervisory responsibility to direct and control food preparation; failing to provide a designated hand-washing sink or signs in restrooms reminding employees to wash their hands; failing to ensure that all food items are stored in food grade containers; and failing to clean walls and other surfaces in the restaurant properly.

Ron Simon & Associates has now been retained by dozens of patrons who became ill after consuming food from the Pasha Mediterranean Grill between August 30th and September 1st, 2018. Lead attorney Ron Simon issued the following statement today:

"It is very unfortunate that hundreds of San Antonio residents have become ill from what should have been a completely preventable food safety failure. Through this lawsuit and many others, we will find out how Pasha Mediterranean Grill failed and make sure that the restaurant does not harm others in the future."

Mr. Coveny is in San Antonio today meeting with clients, witnesses, and media representatives.

