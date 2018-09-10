Ron Simon & Associates Files Second Pasha Mediterranean Grill Lawsuit

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, which represents over 70 Pasha Mediterranean Grill victims, has filed a second lawsuit in the food poisoning outbreak linked to food served at the restaurant in San Antonio, Texas.

The latest lawsuit was filed in Bexar County, on behalf of Jeffrey Hall, who became very ill after eating at Pasha Mediterranean Grill on August 30, 2018. He was forced to seek significant medical treatment and is still recovering.

A copy of the lawsuit is available upon request.

During their investigation of the restaurant, health inspectors identified at least two employees who had been sick with fever and diarrhea in the previous week, and according to their report, one was sent home during the inspection. This confirms information provided by an employee who was present when Metro Health was on site. This employee stated that as many as 7 employees were sick in the days leading up to the restaurant's closure and that employees routinely either failed to use gloves or failed to change them between tasks at the restaurant.

Ron Simon & Associates has now been retained by more than 70 patrons who became ill after consuming food from the Pasha Mediterranean Grill between August 30th and September 2nd, 2018.

