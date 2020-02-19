Ronald F. McKenna is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronald F. McKenna is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Legacy Member for his outstanding contributions to the field of Aerospace Engineering.

A retired Aerospace Executive who devoted more than 40 years to this field, Mr. McKenna most notably worked for Sundstrand, a globally active corporation that manufactures and supports aerospace and industrial products for markets worldwide. Sundstrand was among the largest global suppliers of technologically advanced aerospace products. Sundstrand's major businesses are Aircraft Systems (Commercial and Military), Industrial and Energy, and Space and Defense. During his three decades of dedication to Sundstrand, Mr. McKenna developed the concept and systems that supplied electricity for every commercial aircraft built from the late 1950's and beyond. Mr. McKenna served on the board of directors for Sundstrand Tejin Seike in Japan and Environmental Systems Products Holdings Inc. in the United States.

Mr. McKenna earned his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Farleigh Dickinson University in 1962. He then went on to earn a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Southern California in 1966 and a Master of Business Administration from Northern Illinois University in 1973.

Mr. McKenna is affiliated with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and the Aerospace Industries Association. He is a contributor to Doctors without Borders and most recently served on the board of directors for Crane Company between 2006 and 2013 in Stamford CT. Mr. McKenna is the former chairman of UTC Aerospace Systems, one of the world's largest suppliers of aerospace and defense products which is headquartered in Charlotte NC between 2005 and 2006 and was President of UTC Hamilton Sunstrand from 1999 to 2005.

Mr. McKenna has been cited in several editions of Who's Who in America Who's Who in Corporate America Who's Who in the East Who's Who in the Midwest and Who's Who in the South and Southwest.

In this free time Mr. McKenna enjoys spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as the rest of his family.

Mr. McKenna dedicates this recognition to his wife Mary Ella Extine McKenna his mother, Virginia McKenna and his mentors, Dr. Riven and Dr. DePadova.

