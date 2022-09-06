Ronald J. Wauters, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

SEARCY, Ark., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronald J. Wauters, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Professional for his exemplary career in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Unity Health.

With over three decades of experience in behavioral health services, Dr. Wauters is a distinguished, board-certified psychiatrist practicing in Searcy, AR. Currently, he serves as the medical director of the behavioral health services department at Unity Health in Searcy, AR. He has been affiliated with Unity Health since 2015.

Before embarking on his professional journey, Dr. Wauters obtained a Doctor of Medicine from Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine in 1990. He served a residency in general psychiatry at Louisiana State University School of Medicine from 1990 to 1994. The doctor undertook his fellowship training in child and adolescent psychiatry with the University of South Florida, College of Medicine in Tampa. He is board-certified in child and adolescent psychiatry and general psychiatry and licensed to practice in the states of Arkansas and Florida.

After providing superior care as director of children's services with Louisiana State Hospital from 1996 to 1999, Dr. Wauters served as inpatient medical director and outpatient child psychiatrist with Trinity Health from 1999 to 2003. He served as medical director of behavioral health services with Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare from 2003 to 2015. Since the latter year, he has excelled as the medical director with the behavioral health services department at Unity Health.

The doctor's professional memberships include the American Psychiatric Association.

Dr. Wauters considers his career highlight to have trained several doctors working for him at Unity Health and others working in rural medicine in Arkansas. In the coming years, his goal is to continue teaching his successors. He is currently training two of his residents so that when he is ready to leave, they can take over and continue to grow the clinic.

For more information, visit www.unity-health.org/provider-directory/providers/ron-wauters-md.

