Ronald L. Bell is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Since 1980, Ronald L. Bell & Associates has been rendering top legal services in Lake County. The office has 40 years of practice experience in complex litigation in divorces, family law, personal injury, criminal defense, business issues, medical malpractice, and drug and DUI criminal defense. As a well-established and well-known attorney, Mr. Bell offers clients a widespread network of local resources, knowledge, and experience. Individually, some of his expertise includes family law, child support, divorce, custody and visitation, and property division. He is known for advocating effectively for clients and handling multimillion dollar cases, devoting 100% of his practice to litigation.



A lawyer's lawyer, Mr. Bell has represented fellow attorneys' time and again, including during appeals. He is highly-regarded in his community, formerly serving as the Assistant Illinois Attorney General from 1980 to 1984 and Chief Corporate Counsel to a company worth over two-hundred fifty million dollars. Renowned for his litigation background, Mr. Bell has argued and/or presented cases at the United States Supreme Court, Illinois Supreme Court, 7th Circuit Court of Appeals and every Illinois appellate court.

In preparation for his career, Mr. Bell received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Political Science from Lake Forest College at the age of twenty. At the age of twenty-three, he was the top student at John Marshall Law School, working as an Editor for the law review. As he furthered in academics, he earned a Doctorate of Jurisprudence degree from John Marshall Law School. He remained on the dean's list throughout his academic experiences. By the age of twenty-four, he was arguing cases in the Supreme Court.

A man of many achievements, Mr. Bell became a published author in 1980, writing "Our Land is Your Land" for the 1980 Volume 13 publication of John Marshall Law. Since, he has become affiliated with several prestige organizations. Most recently, he joined Trial Masters, an invitation-only group that recognizes lawyers who have significant trial experience. Throughout the course of his career, Mr. Bell has been the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including a Citation of Excellence and the recognition as a Power Attorney. Bestowed as a Top 10 Divorce, Criminal Law, and Personal Injury Attorney in the state of Illinois and the U.S., he has been indicted into Who's Who In America Law and Who's Who Top Attorneys of North America. On top of these accomplishments, his peers chose him for Distinguished Counsel, which only includes the top 1% of Lawyers in the country. In 2019, he was selected for Top 100 Lawyers 2019 of America.

