Ronald L. Olson Elected to Doheny Eye Institute Board of Directors

"Mr. Olson is an extraordinary addition to our DEI leadership, not only because of his longtime service on our affiliate's Board but also because of his impressive list of accomplishments, which have earned him great admiration and respect," states Chairman Charles T. (Tom) Foscue. "I have no doubt that our vision and goals will benefit tremendously from his well-known talent and expertise."

After receiving his bachelor's degree from Drake University, studying law at Linacre College, University of Oxford, and completing a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan, Mr. Olson began his career in 1967 as an attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice. In 1968, he clerked for the Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, David L. Bazalon.

In the same year, Mr. Olson joined the Los Angeles office of the firm now known as Munger, Tolles & Olson. His practice involves a combination of litigation and corporate counseling including representation of Berkshire Hathaway, the founders of Google, Intel Corporation, PepsiCo, and the NFL.

Mr. Olson is a Director of Berkshire Hathaway and Western Asset Trusts. Previously, he served as a Director of Edison International, City National Bank, and The Washington Post Company. His nonprofit service has included being chairman of the RAND Corporation and Southern California Public Radio. Currently Mr. Olson's nonprofit service includes the Mayo Clinic, the Council of Foreign Relations, ProPublica, and CalTech.

As a member of the American Bar Association, Mr. Olson was formerly Chairman of the Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary, Chairman of the Litigation Section, and Chairman of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee. He has served as Vice President of the Board of Governors of the State Bar of California.

Mr. Olson has been actively involved in public affairs, including The Ron Olson Justice Center (headquarters of the Los Angeles Legal Aid Foundation), American Academy of Arts & Sciences, American College of Trial Lawyers, Counsel for Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and General Counsel to the California Democratic Party.

"I am honored to serve as an elected member of the Board at Doheny Eye Institute," states Mr. Olson. "Having served as a longtime board member for the UCLA Stein Eye Institute, a distinguished partner of Doheny Eye Institute, it should come as no surprise that I am an ardent supporter of the dynamic goals, accomplishments, and leadership of these eminent institutions."

