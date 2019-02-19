Ronald McDonald® House New York Celebrates 25 Years of "Skate with the Greats" Event to Help Children with Cancer

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Rangers legend and Hockey Hall of Famer, Rod Gilbert, will host the 25th Annual "Skate with the Greats" event at The Rink at Rockefeller Center on Friday, February 22nd. The event supports Ronald McDonald House® New York ("The House"), which provides a temporary home and support services for families and children who are battling pediatric cancer.

The annual event, which will include ice-skating alongside Rangers hockey legends, food and a live and silent auction with signed sports memorabilia, provides a fun event to families and supporters of the House.

This year's event will celebrate 25 years with co-founder and New York Rangers legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Rod Gilbert, who will be awarded the Child's Champion Award, to recognize his 25th year participating in this event and for raising awareness and millions of dollars for children with cancer. Gilbert will be joined at the event by former New York Rangers players including Brian Leetch, Stéphane Matteau, Nick Fotiu, Brian Mullen, Adam Graves, Ron Greschner, Chris Kostopoulos, Glenn Anderson, Anson Carter, Pete Stemkowski, and Steve Vickers. Ron Duguay will serve as the event emcee.

"I'm honored and humbled to receive the Child's Champion Award from Ronald McDonald House," said New York Rangers Legend and Hockey Hall of Famer, Rod Gilbert. "25 years ago the New York Rangers helped me create an event to raise funds for the House to benefit families with children battling cancer. I'm extremely proud of Skate with the Greats and I share this recognition with co-host Brian Leetch and all the great former Rangers who have been involved over the years."

Gilbert helped to start the "Skate with the Greats" event initially after speaking with a Ronald McDonald House New York Board member, who gave him a tour of the House and explained what the House does for children and families. Since that meeting, Gilbert and his wife Judy Gilbert, who now serves on the House's Board of Directors, have formed a partnership with the House and given much of their time promoting and fundraising for the House.

"We are thrilled to honor Rod Gilbert with the Child's Champion Award to recognize his charitable efforts and dedication to the House," said Dr. Ruth Browne, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House® New York. "In large part because of Rod and his devotion, we are celebrating 25 years of this event, which makes a huge impact for the House each year and allows us to provide a multitude of services and support to families battling pediatric cancer. We also want to thank the New York Rangers and RBC Capital Markets for their generous ongoing support and partnership of the House."

The event will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the New York Rangers winning the Stanley Cup. With many Hall of Famers and former team members in attendance, the House will congratulate the Rangers and thank them for their ongoing support.

The participation of the New York Rangers is possible through a partnership with the Garden of Dreams Foundation, a non-profit organization that works with The Madison Square Garden Company and MSG Networks Inc. to positively impact the lives of children facing obstacles. Since the event's inception, it has become a winter milestone providing an opportunity for House residents to enjoy a small part of what New York City has to offer.

For the 10th year, premier global investment bank RBC Capital Markets is serving as lead event sponsor. "This marks our 10 year milestone of partnering with Ronald McDonald House New York," said Bobby Grubert, Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets. "At RBC, our purpose is to help our clients thrive and communities prosper and it is a great honor for us to sponsor "Skate with the Greats" and support the life-changing programs available for pediatric cancer patients and their families."

For more information about the Ronald McDonald House New York, please visit the website www.rmh-newyork.org.

About Ronald McDonald House New York

Ronald McDonald House® New York is keeping families close by providing temporary housing for pediatric cancer patients and their families in a strong, supportive and caring environment that encourages and nurtures the development of child-to-child and parent-to-parent support systems. The House can accommodate 95 families. Its location in Manhattan, in close proximity to major cancer treatment centers, draws children and families from across the country and the world, as well as from the metropolitan New York City area. Since its founding, more than 35,000 families have stayed at the House. The House partners with 16 leading cancer treatment hospitals in the New York City area, including Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NYU Langone Medical Center, and New York-Presbyterian Hospital's Weill Cornell Medical Center and Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital. Fiscally, the House helps families save more than $7.4MM each year in accommodation costs when they must travel long distances for their child's medical care. The House is a proud Chapter of the national and international network of Ronald McDonald House Charities. For more information, visit www.rmh-newyork.org .

About RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets is a premier global investment bank providing expertise in banking, finance and capital markets to corporations, institutional investors, asset managers and governments around the world. We serve clients from 70 offices in 15 countries across North America, the UK, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Our more than 7,400 professionals deliver the experience and insights required to raise capital, access markets, mitigate risk and acquire or dispose of assets for clients worldwide. We are consistently ranked, by third-party sources, among the 10 largest and most significant investment banks globally.

RBC Capital Markets is part of a leading, diversified provider of financial services, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). Operating since 1869, RBC is one of the largest banks in the world and the fifth largest in North America, as measured by market capitalization. With a strong capital base and consistent financial performance, RBC is among a small group of highly rated global banks. For more information, visit https://www.rbccm.com/en/ .

About the Garden of Dreams Foundation

The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit organization that works with The Madison Square Garden Company and MSG Networks Inc. to positively impact the lives of children facing obstacles. With 30 partner organizations throughout the tri-state area, including hospitals, wish organizations and community-based organizations, the Foundation is committed to helping children who are facing challenges such as homelessness, extreme poverty, illness and foster care, and since it began in 2006, has brightened the lives of more than 375,000 children and their families. Each year, Garden of Dreams hosts more than 500 events and programs, and provides grants that fund important projects, including the refurbishment of gymnasiums and pediatric areas, and the construction of new dance and music studios. The Foundation also meets the critical needs of college-bound high school seniors by providing four-year scholarships to help students achieve their educational goals.

Media Contact:

Weber Shandwick

Katie Greene

603.494.4754 (mobile)

kgreene2@webershandwick.com

SOURCE Ronald McDonald House New York

Related Links

http://www.rmh-newyork.org

