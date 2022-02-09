Ronin Creates a New Buzz with First Tobacco-Free Nicotine Smokes on the Market

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 28th, Ronin launched the first smokable non-tobacco nicotine on the market. The new smokes are created with the goal of conserving the coveted ritual of smoking without the harmful presence of tobacco. Ronin's tobacco-free nicotine offers smokers a purer scent and taste and a smoother smoke, combined with 50 MG of premium CBD for a relaxing buzz.

Ronin's comes in four premium flavors in sleek and stylish packs, Arctic Chill, Lemon Drop, Juicy Grape, and Cherry Blossom.

This new type of smoke is a pioneer in the market and its unique buzz and benefits honor the smoking ritual while striving to make it better. Smokers can enjoy the same satisfying cigarette that they crave, without any of the residuals and impurities commonly found in tobacco-derived nicotine. In addition to replacing harmful tobacco, these hemp-infused smokes create novelty sensations ideal for the ronin – the masterless samurai who takes the path less traveled.

"Ronin is an elegant smoking solution for people who want to avoid the harsh additives from traditional factory-farmed tobacco, which can cause anxiety or dizziness. A touch of CBD further balances the user experience. This is the first of its kind product," said Ronin EVP of Sales Joe A.

What makes this cigarette so unprecedented on the market is the way in which its premium ingredients work together. High-quality CBD from Hemp Flower works with the tobacco-free nicotine to create a sensation that is satisfying, relaxing and that doesn't create that well-known nicotine anxiety. In addition to creating a chill hemp buzz for the smoker, CBD has also been proven to relieve pain, improve sleep and reduce stress.

Ronin's product line currently comes in four different flavors, Arctic Chill, Lemon Drop, Juicy Grape, and Cherry Blossom. Each pack comes with 20 cigarettes, with each smoke containing 7mg of nicotine. They are now available for purchase on Ronin's website https://www.roninsmokes.com for $7.99 per pack. Ronin will be distributed across the west coast starting in February and will quickly begin expanding across the US

About Ronin: Founded in 2022, Ronin is a California-grown organic smokes company created with the ronin in mind. In feudal Japan, the ronin was the wandering samurai who had no master. The modern day ronin is not too different. They're the unruly creative. The rebel who takes the path less traveled. Ronin smokes are created for the inner ronin looking to honor their traditions, while dropping the tobacco.

