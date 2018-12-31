RONN Motor Group, Inc. Announces Engagement Of A Top 10 Accounting And Audit Firm In Preparation Of A 2019 NASDAQ Listing

"We are happy to be associated with such a prestigious and quality firm for the audit of our financial statements. We wanted a strong firm to give our shareholders confidence as we move to become a multi-national company with multiple expected JVs within China," said Ronn Ford, Chairman and CEO of RONN Motor Group, Inc.

Ronn Ford also stated that, "because of the advance preparation provided by Fintrepid Solutions, our financial statements are expected to be complete through 2018 by end of January 2019, paving the way for an expected S-1 filing, and potential NASDAQ senior exchange listing 2nd quarter of 2019."

About RONN Motor Group, Inc.

As a leader in hydrogen technology, RONN Motor Group, Inc. is joining the race to reduce the carbon footprint and greenhouse gas effects by creating sustainable energy that will take us into tomorrow through the development of all-electric, hydrogen fuel-cell. zero-emission, long-range automotive and transportation platform designs. Go to www.ronnmotorgroup.com for more information.

China's automotive market is now the largest in the world, with government mandates to remove fossil fuel vehicles beginning in 2019. Additionally, Chinese leaders have recently announced that hydrogen will serve as the new energy to power New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) for the future as China transitions from battery technology to NEVs.

About CBIZ/Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C.

CBIZ, a business consulting, tax and financial services provider, works closely with MHM (Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C.), an independent CPA firm that provides audit, review and attest services. CBIZ and MHM are members of Kreston International Limited. With more than 2,000 clients in the manufacturing and distribution sector, and 90,000+ total, CBIZ focuses specifically on the matters that impact your business. You'll receive an unparalleled combination of financial expertise and understanding, which translates into the solid advice you need with the special attention you deserve. Experience what our commitment to client service can do for you. CBIZ, a global network of independent accounting firms, is consistently rated in the top 10 firms in the country. Visit https://www.cbiz.com/accounting-tax/services/audit-assurance for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements The Press Release or any Offering Materials May Contain Forward-Looking Statements and Information Relating To, Among Other Things, The Company, Its Business Plan and Strategy, And Its Industry. These Forward-Looking Statements Are Based On The Beliefs Of, Assumptions Made By, And Information Currently Available To The Company's Management. When Used In The Offering Materials, The Words "Estimate," "Project," "Believe," "Anticipate," "Intend," "Expect" And Similar Expressions Are Intended To Identify Forward-Looking Statements, Which Constitute Forward Looking Statements. These Statements Reflect Management's Current Views With Respect To Future Events And Are Subject To Risks And Uncertainties That Could Cause The Company's Actual Results To Differ Materially From Those Contained In The Forward-Looking Statements. Investors Are Cautioned Not To Place Undue Reliance On These Forward-Looking Statements, Which Speak Only As Of The Date On Which They Are Made. The Company Does Not Undertake Any Obligation to Revise or Update These Forward-Looking Statements to Reflect Events or Circumstances After Such Date Or To Reflect The Occurrence Of Unanticipated Events.

