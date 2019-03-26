RONN Motor Group, Inc. Executes Its First Significant Economic Development Partnership With Chinese Economic Development Officials To Support The New China Hydrogen Initiative To Advance Sustainable Hydrogen Technologies, Infrastructure And Fuel Cell Vehicles

Ronn Ford also stated that, "While most terms are still confidential, under our new substantial subsidy agreement, and based on the strength of our investors, government commitments could reach beyond one billion USD over time; the economic development agreements can provide capital, factories, land and purchase orders."

Mr. Ford added, "Over the next two years our growth strategy's first phase will be setting up an automotive R&D enter, introducing our lightweight fuel cell bus and the much-anticipated second-generation FCEV platform 'Phoenix' in China. We have budgets prepared and are expecting to build a new super factory for our fuel cell automobiles and are in discussions with some Chinese OEMs as potential operation partners to combine our core design, technology, brand, and development strengths with the OEM's strengths, such as existing mass production capabilities."

Kevin Hong, founder and CEO of Arbor Lake Capital, the advisory group for RMG, added, "China is expected to become a leader and invest billions to accelerate the hydrogen infrastructure development, potentially even more than that invested for battery powered vehicles. Subsidies have been lowered for battery electric vehicles, however, subsidies for fuel cell vehicles are anticipated continue for the next six years."

CHINA IS MOVING TO LEAD THE WORLD IN HYDROGEN FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES

Ronn Ford CHAIRMAN/CEO Automotive Mission

In his 50+ years in the automotive industry, Ronn Ford has seen many changes and advancements in the automotive sector; and for the last 10 years, as the pioneer and proponent of Hydrogen as the fuel of the future – clearly demonstrated with his proof-of-concept Hydrogen Supercar, "Scorpion" -- he is focused on Leading-Edge, Systems-Integrated, All-Electric, Hydrogen-Fuel-Cell, Zero-Emission, New Energy Vehicles ("NEVs"), including Stationary Hydrogen Fuel-Cell, Electric Power Generation.

As a pioneer in hydrogen technology, RONN Motor Group, Inc. is a leader in reducing the carbon footprint and greenhouse gas effects by creating sustainable energy that will take us into tomorrow through the development of all-electric, hydrogen fuel-cell. zero-emission, long-range automotive and transportation platform designs commonly called NEV's Go to www.ronnmotorgroup.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements The Press Release or any Offering Materials May Contain Forward-Looking Statements and Information Relating To, Among Other Things, The Company, Its Business Plan and Strategy, And Its Industry. These Forward-Looking Statements Are Based on The Beliefs Of, Assumptions Made By, And Information Currently Available to The Company's Management. When Used in The Offering Materials, The Words "Estimate," "Project," "Believe," "Anticipate," "Intend," "Expect" And Similar Expressions Are Intended to Identify Forward-Looking Statements, Which Constitute Forward Looking Statements. These Statements Reflect Management's Current Views with Respect to Future Events and Are Subject to Risks and Uncertainties That Could Cause the Company's Actual Results to Differ Materially from Those Contained In The Forward-Looking Statements. Investors Are Cautioned Not to Place Undue Reliance on These Forward-Looking Statements, Which Speak Only as Of the Date On Which They Are Made. The Company Does Not Undertake Any Obligation to Revise or Update These Forward-Looking Statements to Reflect Events or Circumstances After Such Date or To Reflect the Occurrence of Unanticipated Events.

