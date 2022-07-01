Ronnie C. Wright Defines "The Boat" Podcast For Amblacks Media

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronnie C. Wright founder of the sports podcast network known as "The Boat" today announced the meaning of his podcast platform.

Years ago, over breakfast with NFL Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, Wright known at the time as the world's first Acroneticist said, "Jerry - from now on you are 'The BOAT – Best Of All Time,' and, it will be known around the world."