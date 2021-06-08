Ronnie Seidel Spiegel Named Partner At Nation's Leading Antitrust Law Firm, The Joseph Saveri Law Firm

One of the nation's leading antitrust law firms is pleased to announce Ronnie Seidel Spiegel as Antitrust Partner. Tweet this

"Ms. Spiegel has years of experience managing antitrust and other complex litigation in federal courts across the United States. Ms. Spiegel adds tremendous depth and expertise to our team. We are very excited to welcome Ms. Spiegel as a partner in the Firm," said Firm Founder and Partner, Joseph Saveri.

Partner Steven Williams added "not only is Ms. Spigel bringing extensive litigation experience to our team, she has also been recognized by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, and Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers. Those recognitions are not given without merit, and we are excited to see her add to an already impressive resume."

Coming to the Firm from Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, LLP, Ms. Spiegel is an industry leader and has played key roles in some of the largest antitrust cases in history, working on all aspects of these cases from filing through trial.

"Joining the team at the Joseph Saveri Law Firm is a great opportunity to collaborate with a team of attorneys known for their integrity, professionalism, and high degree of skill." When asked about her new role, Ms. Spiegel said that she looks forward to "working with the Firm to further advance its antitrust practice, and to continue to advocate on behalf of those wronged by antitrust violations."

The Joseph Saveri Law Firm litigates cases across many industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, pharmaceuticals, computer hardware, computer software, travel and transportation, securities, consumer electronics, and a wide range of manufacturing inputs. The Firm represents entrepreneurs, small businesses, individuals, consumers, public officials, and heads of corporations that have been negatively affected by price fixing, monopolistic business practices, and complex commercial litigation. With Ms. Spiegel joining the practice, the Firm's leadership team will have over 100 years of combined legal experience.

The Joseph Saveri Law Firm is one of the country's most acclaimed, successful boutique firms, specializing in antitrust class actions and complex litigation on behalf of purchasers, businesses, consumers, and employees across diverse industries. For further information on our practice and accomplishments on behalf of our clients, please visit www.saverilawfirm.com .

