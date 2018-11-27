Roof Advisory Group Clears Up Misleading Financial Jargon

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a consumer interacting with investment professionals, it's easy to feel as though you need to decipher a foreign, unknown language. While financial jargon can sound impressive, unscrupulous advisors can also use industry-specific terms to avoid clearly and thoroughly answering important questions. Do not fall for this misleading sales technique.

Misleading Jargon, Proceed with Caution:

Roof Advisory Group Team

Guarantee : A "guaranteed return" rate may be calculated before fees are paid and therefore may not be what the client will actually realize. Make certain all fees are provided in writing and determine your return after fees are taken out. The difference can be drastic.

"A Share," "B Share," & "C Share" : These terms signify the type of commissions an advisor receive

s for selling a mutual fund. Each are unique, understand the costs involved. Fee-Based Advisor: A fee-based advisor can potentially charge an investor for their service and collect commissions on sales of products, as well as other revenue sharing agreements. Know how your advisor is being paid.

Team Approach : A group of advisors can share office space and overhead, referring to themselves as "a team" while conducting little to no collaboration on behalf of clients. Make sure your advisor 'team' is actually structured to work together for you.

Independent: Many advisors setup "Doing Business As" or "DBAs" to claim independence from larger brokerage firms, but the fine print can reveal affiliations, limitations, or potential conflicts of interest. Assure your advisor is not affiliated with a larger controlling brokerage firm.

