Roofing Chemicals Market - 47% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Driven by Growing Need for Thermal Management in Buildings|Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factors driving the global roofing chemicals industry growth is the growing need for thermal management in buildings due to the rising sustainable living standards and growing middle-class population . The use of roofing chemicals on the rooftops reduces energy consumption by keeping the temperature low and results in reduced carbon emissions. Reflective roof chemicals shield the roofing materials from UV light also. Roofing chemicals can extend the lifespan of roofs, reduce cooling energy costs by 20% to 70%, and can also reduce air pollution. The necessity for cool non-white coatings arose as dark colors absorb more heat and are also aesthetically more appealing. The rising development of dark color coatings with special pigments that reflect solar radiation will help drive the demand for roofing chemicals during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the global roofing chemicals industry growth is . The use of roofing chemicals on the rooftops reduces energy consumption by keeping the temperature low and results in reduced carbon emissions. Reflective roof chemicals shield the roofing materials from UV light also. Roofing chemicals can extend the lifespan of roofs, reduce cooling energy costs by 20% to 70%, and can also reduce air pollution. The necessity for cool non-white coatings arose as dark colors absorb more heat and are also aesthetically more appealing. The rising development of dark color coatings with special pigments that reflect solar radiation will help drive the demand for roofing chemicals during the forecast period. Market Challenges - The key challenges to the global roofing chemicals industry's growth is the fluctuations in crude oil prices. As most of the roofing chemicals, including asphalt/bitumen, epoxy resins, and acrylic resins, are derived from petrochemicals, the fluctuations in the crude oil prices create a supply-demand imbalance. The fluctuating crude oil prices have a direct impact on the demand and supply of raw materials for manufacturing roofing chemicals. Due to the overproduction of oil by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), there has been an imbalance in the global demand-supply of oil. Moreover, the growing tensions arising out of Russia's attack on Ukraine have led to a sharp spike in crude oil prices. The Ukraine government assured that it is closely monitoring global energy markets and potential supply disruptions and is ready to ensure supplies at stable prices. These fluctuations in crude oil prices are expected to hamper the growth of the global roofing chemicals market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Download our FREE Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis:

The roofing chemicals market report is segmented by Product (Asphalt, Acrylic resin, Epoxy resin, Elastomer, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The roofing chemicals market share growth in the asphalt segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the wide application of asphalt/bituminous as a construction material in road construction, asphalt concrete, and waterproofing products. Bituminous roofing offers longevity-centric options when used on flat roofs as it is tear-resistant, waterproof, energy-efficient, flexible, and easy to repair and maintain.

Download our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The roofing chemicals market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as joint ventures, M&A, and partnerships to compete in the market.

Akzo Nobel NV



3M Corp.

Corp.

Atlas Roofing Corp.



BASF SE



Berkshire Hathaway Inc.



CICO Group



Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA



DuPont de Nemours Inc.



Eastman Chemical Co.



GAF Materials LLC



Henry Co.



Industrial Foams Pvt. Ltd.



LafargeHolcim Ltd.



National Coatings Corp.



NovaTuff Coatings



Owens Corning



PPG Industries Inc.



Sika AG



SOPREMA SAS



The Dow Chemical Co.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

The pipe insulation market share is expected to increase by USD 2.50 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 2.50 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24%. The painting tools and accessories market share is expected to increase by USD 3.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.19%. Download a free sample now!

Roofing Chemicals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.57% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 50.63 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.82 Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, 3M Corp., Atlas Roofing Corp., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CICO Group, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., GAF Materials LLC, Henry Co., Industrial Foams Pvt. Ltd., LafargeHolcim Ltd., National Coatings Corp., NovaTuff Coatings, Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., Sika AG, SOPREMA SAS, and The Dow Chemical Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Asphalt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Asphalt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Asphalt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Asphalt - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Asphalt - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Acrylic resin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Acrylic resin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Acrylic resin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Acrylic resin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Acrylic resin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Epoxy resin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Epoxy resin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Epoxy resin - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Epoxy resin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Epoxy resin - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Elastomer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Elastomer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Elastomer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Elastomer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Elastomer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 101: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 102: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 104: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

10.4 3M Corp.

Corp. Exhibit 106: 3M Corp. - Overview

Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 107: 3M Corp. - Business segments

Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 108: 3M Corp. - Key news

Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 109: 3M Corp. - Key offerings

Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 110: 3M Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Atlas Roofing Corp.

Exhibit 111: Atlas Roofing Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Atlas Roofing Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Atlas Roofing Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 114: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 115: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 116: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 117: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.7 CICO Group

Exhibit 119: CICO Group - Overview



Exhibit 120: CICO Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: CICO Group - Key offerings

10.8 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

Exhibit 122: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Overview



Exhibit 123: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key news



Exhibit 125: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA - Segment focus

10.9 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 127: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 GAF Materials LLC

Exhibit 131: GAF Materials LLC - Overview



Exhibit 132: GAF Materials LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: GAF Materials LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Henry Co.

Exhibit 134: Henry Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Henry Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Henry Co. - Key offerings

10.12 Sika AG

Exhibit 137: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 138: Sika AG - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Sika AG - Key news



Exhibit 140: Sika AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Sika AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Research methodology



Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 147: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio