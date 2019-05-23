Roofing Underlayment, Fasteners and Roofing Compound Sales Directly Dependent on Roofing Activity

CLEVELAND, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for roofing underlayment is forecast to rise 5.0% annually to $1.5 billion in 2023, outpacing market gains for roofing accessories overall. In area terms, roofing underlayment demand is projected to advance 2.8% per year to 190.0 million squares in 2023.

Roofing underlayment demand will be boosted by such factors as:

increasing roofing activity – particularly in the residential market – as new roofs are installed and older roofs are repaired or replaced

adoption of more stringent building codes mandating the use of multiple layers of underlayment to provide additional protection against leaks

rising installations of low-slope metal roofing, as underlayment is often installed with metal roofing to serve as a moisture barrier to protect roof decks from moisture damage

US demand for roofing accessories is projected to advance 3.6% annually to $6.5 billion in 2023, fueled by increases in roofing activity. According to analyst Matt Zielenski, "As you might expect, the leading driver of roofing accessories demand is roofing activity – as roofs are constructed or repaired, the use of related accessories – such as fasteners, underlayment, and roofing compounds – also increases."

