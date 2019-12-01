Roomba Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Roomba e5, s9, i7, 960 & 980 Robot Vacuum Sales Rounded Up by Retail Egg
Check out our list of the top iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaner Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save on Roomba i7+, s9+, 980, 890 and more top-rated robot vacuums
Dec 01, 2019, 22:10 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best iRobot Roomba Cyber Monday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Roomba 960, 690, e5, i7 and more robot vacuum savings.
Best Roomba deals:
- Save up to $400 on iRobot Roomba i7 & i7+ robot vacuums at Walmart - the i7 models use a premium 3-Stage cleaning system and dual rubber brushes allowing a thorough clean
- Save $250 on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum at Amazon (limited time deal)
- Save up to $300 on the Roomba 960 & 980 robot vacuums at Walmart
- Save up to 38% on iRobot Roomba 900 series robot vacuums at Amazon - check the latest deals on high performance Roomba 960 & 980 robot vacuums
- Save $250 on the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum - at iRobot.com (ends 12/7)
- Save up to 38% on the Roomba e6 at Walmart
- Save up to $150 on the Roomba 800 series at Amazon - check the latest deals on top-rated Roomba 800 series models like the Roomba 890
- Save 40% on the Roomba 670 robot vacuum - at Walmart
- Save up to 26% on the Roomba 675 & enjoy savings on more Roomba 600 series robot vacuums - at Amazon (limited time deal)
- Save $100 on the Roomba e5 robot vacuum at Amazon (limited time deal)
- Save up to 53% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums at Amazon - check deals on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 960, s9, i7, i7+, 650 and e5 models
- Save up to $430 on a wide range of Roomba Robot Vacuum & Braava jet Robot Mop bundle deals at iRobot.com - (ends 12/7)
- Save up to 53% on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon's Cyber Monday page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The iRobot Roomba has become a household name for robot vacuums with different models catering varying needs. The Roomba 960 is the best all-rounder in the family with two navigation sensors. The Roomba i7 and i7+ are the most high-tech yet pricey options available while the Roomba 690 and Roomba 650 are the most budget-friendly. Like the Roomba 890, the Roomba e5 has no cameras or sensors but has a large storage capacity.
Are Cyber Monday deals different to Black Friday deals? The vast majority of e-commerce websites stretch their holiday sales until Cyber Monday, the Monday after Thanksgiving. Cyber Monday is so-called for the plethora of discounted electronics, gadgets and online-exclusive deals that retailers offer on what is typically the last day of the Black Friday sales.
Mega retailers Amazon and Walmart garnered 82.5% of online sales made on Cyber Monday last year.
