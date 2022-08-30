Roomii, an Airbnb for Your Furniture, Launches in Chicago

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to live like a baller, but not spend like one! There's a new furniture service in town and they are embarking on a mission to revolutionize furniture management for urbanites on the move.

Young professionals move a lot due to all sorts of uncertainty around jobs, cities, neighborhoods, relationships, or roommates, giving a sense of temporality. If you own furniture, you're going through the cycle of buying, owning, moving, selling, and storing furniture, making what should be a happy time - "moving" a nightmare.

Dapo Kolawole, Founder/CEO of Roomii Modern furniture rented from your neighbors.

Why isn't moving more exciting? Why is there so much stress and hassle associated with such an important and exciting part of one's life? It comes down to the whole notion of static assets and again, buying owning, moving, selling, and storing things like furniture and decor. In essence, the management of these assets is a huge problem.

Roomii solves this problem. Launched in November of 2021 in Chicago, Roomii connects hyper-mobile urban dwellers with modern furniture to fellow urbanites who need to furnish their space for however long they need to while generating an extra monthly income through its curated online marketplace. It's like Airbnb for your room.

Apart from the flexibility offered, Roomii also addresses the element of sustainability, preventing furniture from being thrown away if they're not reused. According to the EPA , the fast furniture industry contributes 12.2 million tons of furniture.

Furniture owners can list their excess furniture inventory that would otherwise go to storage, set their price, and for how long they want to rent it out. Renters can rent furniture for however long they need it by selecting 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, or a year. Flexible options such as rent, rent to own, and buy now are available.

Roomii is currently available in Chicago but plans to expand regionally and then nationwide.

Dapo Kolawole, CEO/founder of Roomii said, "we believe that people should have the freedom to pick up and move, without a sofa tethering them to a single location, and this goes for transient furniture owners and would-be renters."

Founder Dapo Kolawole's background comes from the commercial furniture industry where he worked as a product development engineer and is at the helm of this startup, leading the way.

About Roomii.

Roomii is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Website https://www.roomii.co

Find us on these social channels:

Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Muyi Folusho

847.868.0592

[email protected]

SOURCE Roomii