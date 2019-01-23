RoomKeyPMS Partner Hotels Recognized By TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Awards 2019

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RoomKeyPMS is excited to share the news that multiple partner hotels have been recognized by TripAdvisor in their annual Traveller's Choice Awards.

For the award for Top 25 Hotels in the United States, six of RoomKeyPMS' partner hotels made the list, including the French Quarter Inn, at the number one spot:

Additionally, RoomKeyPMS has a number of partner hotels in other top award categories as well, including:

Tim Major, RoomKeyPMS CEO, comments "It's exciting to see so many of RoomKeyPMS' partner hotels have received TripAdvisor's Traveller's Choice Awards for 2019 in multiple categories. It further validates the hard work those hotels, their employees, and our own client service teams provide in order to consistently exceed guests' hospitality expectations".

The entire team at RoomKeyPMS would like to extend congratulations to all of recipients of the 2019 TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Awards, and especially to our partner hotels mentioned above for all they do to constantly improve the hospitality industry experience.

To see the listing of all of TripAdvisor's Traveller's Choice Awards for 2019, visit https://www.tripadvisor.ca/TravelersChoice

To see what RoomKeyPMS' current hotel partners are saying, visit https://roomkeypms.com/client-stories/ or download their newest hotel resources at https://roomkeypms.com/resources/

About RoomKeyPMS

RSI International Systems Inc. is the developer of RoomKeyPMS , a web-based Property Management System (PMS) that incorporates a fully integrated Online Reservation Booking engine and seamless real-time connectivity to the major Global Distribution and Internet Distribution Systems. RSI markets its RoomKeyPMS and a number of other proprietary "hosted" software solutions to a wide variety of Hospitality Industry clients around the world. For more information, please see our website at www.roomkeypms.com .

SOURCE RoomKeyPMS

Related Links

http://www.roomkeypms.com

