Roommates.com featured on season 2 of Crackle Original Series 'Going From Broke'

PHOENIX and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roommates.com will be featured on season 2, episode 6 of the Crackle Original series " Going From Broke ," executive produced by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Ashton Kutcher. Going From Broke features individuals struggling with student loans and other debt, and offers strategies to help overcome these burdens.

Starring in this episode is The Donovan, a concert pianist struggling with loss of income due to industry effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Roommates.com is featured as a tool used by The Donovan to help find a roommate, save money, and get out of student loan debt faster.

The Roommates.com integration in Going From Broke showcases how living with a roommate is one of the best ways to save money – around 36% on average monthly rent. The Donovan learned that by cutting a major expense like this, debt can be paid down faster, without dedicating time to a second source of income. By finding a roommate that matches his lifestyle and preferences, The Donovan could save over $800/month, which could be used towards his debt.

Roommates.com is free to sign up, uses ID verification for additional safety, and offers affordable plans to become a VIP member, starting at $5.99. The VIP membership gives access to features including unlimited messaging, full-size photos, and complete profiles.

About Roommates.com

Roommates.com, LLC is a nationwide roommate matching service based out of Phoenix, AZ established in 2001.

About Going From Broke

Going from broke is a series by Crackle Plus, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and Executive Producer Ashton Kutcher. The series is available for free on Crackle.com and streaming devices.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

