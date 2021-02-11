Roostify Hires New Vice President of Sales and Business Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium home lending technology provider Roostify has hired Freddie Mac veteran Randy Jones to be its new Vice President of Sales and Business Development. The news comes on the heels of the company's announcement of a $32M Series C funding round. The investment allows Roostify to grow its leadership team and entire staff, while also leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to simplify the home lending experience.

Jones has 28 years of experience in the home lending industry. He has held roles in sales, product development, and client success.

"Randy joins our growing team at an important time," said Roostify CEO Rajesh Bhat. "We wanted a business development and sales leader committed to client success. We know Randy has the industry knowledge necessary to connect client needs to our unique AI solutions. His experience plus our innovative technology equals deep industry expertise which will help rapidly expand the company and amplify the impact Roostify has already made in the market."

Jones is the latest industry veteran hired by Roostify. He joins the experienced team of Chris Boyle , who was recently appointed President of Home Lending, and well-known industry leader Dave Lowman , who joined the Roostify Board last year.

Jones will build a consultative sales team of industry experts who will work with lenders to help them deliver improved experiences to customers buying homes or refinancing. Most top-tier lenders have already adopted or homebuilt some components of a digital solution. Jones and his team will engage with these companies to understand where they are in their digital journeys and identify what components of Roostify's modular technology can help them fill in the gaps or replace what hasn't been effective. The result will be a home lending platform specifically tailored to each client.

"My focus in the coming weeks will be to assemble a team that will strategically leverage Roostify's AI technology to meet the unique needs of each client," said Jones. "The pandemic pushed lenders to increasingly shift to digital lending models as brick and mortar branches were required to close for periods of time. Roostify's product features and functionality are enabling lenders to continue doing business and are helping transform an industry."

Roostify's mission is to simplify the home lending process. Building on a strong technology foundation, the company designs tailored solutions that enable financial institutions to create a differentiated customer experience and truly stand out in a digital-first world.

