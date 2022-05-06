Root & Bloom Appoints Tom Regan as CEO

Salisbury cannabis company selects industry veteran

SALISBURY, Mass., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Root & Bloom, a cannabis cultivation, extraction, and manufacturing operation, announced today that the Board of Directors has unanimously chosen Tom Regan to be Chief Executive Officer. Tom, who has been working as a strategic advisor to the company, will assume the new role immediately.

Tom Regan, CEO of Root & Bloom, a Massachusetts cannabis cultivation, extraction, and manufacturing company

Tom brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served in several senior leadership capacities in product development, supply chain management, operations, and finance in high-growth companies and markets. Tom's early career spanned start-ups and tech companies and he spent ten years as a Director at Cisco Systems. Most recently, Tom was President of Mindful/TR Concentrates/Link Brands in Colorado and led the teams responsible for cultivation, extraction, compliance, distribution, branding and retail operations. Under Tom's leadership, the business scaled from $4M in annual revenue to over $30M in the highly competitive Colorado cannabis market.

"Root & Bloom sits at the forefront of one of the most exciting new market opportunities in our country," said Tom. "I look forward to working with the team to develop products and brands that resonate with consumers and to capture the market opportunity before us. Together we will unlock the potential in the Massachusetts cannabis industry and drive growth that benefits employees, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate."

"Tom is a strong leader with a proven track record of developing diverse and high-performing teams," said George Haseltine, founder. "And not just in the cannabis industry. Tom's experience in high tech combined with his background in the mature cannabis market of Colorado gives us a great competitive edge. As we enter the Massachusetts market, we are looking forward to having Tom lead the fast-growing Root & Bloom team."

Root & Bloom received a final license from the Cannabis Control Commission on April 8, 2022, and is expected to commence operations in the coming weeks. The 40,000+ square foot facility at 187 Lafayette Road in Salisbury houses more than a dozen rooms dedicated to cultivation and curing; FDA cGMP compliant, full-service manufacturing operations; and an extraction laboratory. Within the first year, Root & Bloom estimates it will hire approximately thirty-five full-time and part-time employees.

Root & Bloom is a cannabis cultivation, extraction & manufacturing company focusing on creating high-quality products while prioritizing sustainability, innovation, and giving back to our local community. www.rootandbloominc.com

Media contact:

Zoe Cohen

[email protected]

617-513-7801

SOURCE Root & Bloom