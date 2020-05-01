Rooted Hemp's Full Spectrum Oil Sourced from Central Oregon

BEND, Ore., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooted Hemp Co. , a CBD company whose founders have long-standing ties to the local community, is quickly becoming a preferred source for CBD. Their products stand out in a crowded industry because of small batch infusions made from organically grown Central Oregon hemp, their high potency 3000mg oil, and popular subscription options.

Currently, the company is making their products more accessible for a community dealing with trying time by offering deep discounts: 15% Off Your Entire Order Plus a Free Gift (code: Wellness15), and 25% Off Pet Remedy Gold Full Spectrum 1000 mg (code: Springpets).

The Pet Remedy Gold is one of Rooted Hemp Co's most popular products, along with (for humans) the Full Spectrum High Potency Oil. The team produces all their products in small batch infusions containing natural terpenoids to promote health and well-being.

Full Spectrum CBD Oil interacts with the natural endocannabinoid system in the body, which is vital for a variety of functions. It works to help the body produce neurotransmitters called endocannabinoids that promote homeostasis. This biological balance is crucial for regulating mood, sleep, appetite, pain, and immune system response.

Rooted Hemp's Full Spectrum Oil is not only locally grown and produced in Central Oregon, but also comes from a trustworthy source. This pure oil product contains CBD, which has been extensively studied for its benefits, but also other natural terpenoids thought to interact with a number of different functions in the body. In addition to CBD, Rooted Hemp's Full Spectrum Oil contains CBDA, CBD, CBC, CBG, and CBN. Other valuable terpenes include limonene, pinene, caryophyllene, and humulene. It also has trace amounts of THC that is found naturally in the hemp plant, at less than 0.3%.

Recent studies have shown CBD to benefit the body in a variety of ways, including for the treatment of chronic pain. For instance, one study in rats reduced the pain response to surgical incisions after injections of CBD. Another study in rats found that sciatic nerve pain and inflammation were significantly reduced by the treatment of oral CBD. Human studies have used CBD to treat pain related to multiple sclerosis and arthritis. It has also been shown to improve sleep quality in people with rheumatoid arthritis, and many with anxiety/ depression are using CBD to ease their symptoms and aid mental health.

