Rooter Hero Enters HVAC Market with Acquisition of Home Services Company

R&R Refrigeration

Stevens Plumbing Heating & AC

Legendary Home Services

Two Seasons Heating & Cooling.

"Rooter Hero has been offering exceptional plumbing and drain services for nearly a decade, but expanding our services to include HVAC has been a growing priority for us," said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero. "This move introduces those services and greatly expands our ability to serve homeowners in the Phoenix area."

The purchase has been finalized, and Rooter Hero said the company has already integrated the four new locations into their operations, finance, marketing and human resource departments.

"We chose to pursue this transaction with Rooter Hero because we know that John Akhoian and his team will place the needs of the customers first," said ENDI executive chairman Steven Kiel. "We look forward to cheering Rooter Hero on as they continue their expansion."

About Rooter Hero

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 90 years of plumbing heritage, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer. The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Now operating in 16w convenient locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero is offering extended Service Hero options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com/ or call 844-219-2215.

