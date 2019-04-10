Rooter Hero Provides Green Plumbing Tips for Earth Day

"We can have a real positive influence on slowing the degradation of the environment if we all just take some simple measures, like recycling and minimizing our waste," Akhoian said. "People are more conscious than ever of how their actions affect our planet, and Earth Day provides a good time to evaluate our lives and see where we can make changes."

Akhoian recommends homeowners consider the following to lower their environmental impact and improve their local community:

Don't flush prescription medications – Flushing medicine circulates those medications into the water supply, affecting the quality of a community's drinking water.

Be mindful of storm drains – Contrary to common misconception, storm drains do not flow into the sewer system. Motor oil, car cleaners and other chemicals dumped into storm drains eventually find their way to local streams and waterways.

Consider more efficient appliances – Technology is advancing at a rapid pace, and what was an efficient dishwasher or washing machine 10 years ago might be considered a water and energy hog today. Upgrading to more efficient appliances can lower utility bills while also decreasing consumption.

Consider tankless water heaters – Traditional water heaters store dozens of gallons of water that they keep hot at all times. On the other hand, tankless water heaters heat water as it's used, cutting back on both energy and water use. The average life expectancy of a tankless water heater is 5-10 years longer than traditional storage water heaters, and they are about a quarter of the size of their conventional counterparts. That means they are made with fewer raw materials and last longer than tank water heaters.

"We all share this planet, and it's our responsibility to preserve it for our children and grandchildren," Akhoian said. "Doing something as basic as properly disposing of motor oil, for instance, can go a long way toward keeping harmful substances out of the water we use to drink and cook with. This Earth Day, I want to challenge homeowners across the state of California to consider ways they can lower their environmental impact."

