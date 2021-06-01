Rootines, Digital Diary for Autism Available now on iOS

RED OAK, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 in 45 people have autism spectrum disorder in the United States and today ASD.ai (www.asd.ai) is pleased to announce that in support of this community, their app Rootines (www.rootines.app), a digital diary for Autism, is now available for download in Apple's App Store.

Rootines was created to assist in the care of individuals with Autism. By tracking key factors such as hydration, diet, mood and others, valuable insights can be realized to assist in the wellbeing of the individual. Tamera Jackson, CEO and Co-Founder underscored the mission-based purpose that started it all:

"Today is a dream come true; this app was imagined a couple of years ago through my own experiences. During time spent with my friend who has autism spectrum disorder, I saw the challenges that caregivers and individuals on the spectrum face, and I came to learn that despite the prevalence, there are few tools to help. We set out to change that and our launch on iOS is just the start of these efforts."

With a commitment to user input, the team at ASD.ai plans to add features and functionality based on robust user feedback. The application offers many features at no charge. Coming soon, Rootines will also offer a paid subscription that provides comprehensive reporting and insights, the ability to provide access and the ability to update your child's profile with up to 5 members of your care team.

"We recognize that many of these individuals have a group of people supporting their care – from parents to therapists, doctors and teachers, outputs and continuity are best leveraged when everyone is adding to and digesting the information" said Blake Rutherford, CMO and Co-Founder.

ASD.ai plans to launch the app on Android late summer.

More information can be found at www.rootines.app

Contact:

Tamera Jackson

CEO/Co-Founder

[email protected]

860.759.5753

SOURCE ASD.ai