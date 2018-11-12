Ropes & Gray Names Recipients of 2019 Roscoe Trimmier Jr. Diversity Scholarship

The scholarship recipients will each receive a $25,000 award to offset the expenses of their legal education. They will join the firm as summer associates in 2019, with three joining the firm's Boston office, one joining in New York, and one in Washington, D.C.

In the Boston office:

Bria Coleman , Boston College School of Law

, School of Law Ryan Martins , Yale Law School

, Yale Law School William Perez , Boston University School of Law

In the New York office:

Nathalia Sosa , Georgetown University Law Center

In the Washington, D.C., office:

McKayla Stokes , Northwestern University School of Law

"We are excited to welcome to the firm this outstanding group of young lawyers," said Joan McPhee, a partner and co-chair of Ropes & Gray's diversity committee. "These students have already demonstrated the kind of leadership skills, commitment to excellence, and high levels of achievement that were hallmarks of Roscoe's life and career."

The Roscoe Trimmier Jr. Diversity Scholarship was established in 2015 to commemorate Mr. Trimmier's legacy and advance diversity at the firm by attracting exceptional talent from backgrounds that are historically underrepresented in the legal profession. In four years, the firm has awarded twenty scholarships.

"Roscoe was one of the firm's most accomplished and celebrated lawyers, and he was always looking for opportunities to advance the careers of others," said Leslie Spencer, a partner and co-chair of Ropes & Gray's diversity committee. "He was particularly dedicated to mentoring young lawyers who came from diverse backgrounds. His leadership and commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace had a profound and lasting impact on the firm. We continue to work hard every day to make diversity and inclusion top priorities at the firm."

Ropes & Gray is consistently recognized as one of the nation's leading law firms for diversity overall, as well as with respect to minorities, LGBTQ individuals and women. This year, Ropes & Gray was named a top ten firm for overall diversity in the annual Vault rankings, marking the tenth consecutive year the firm has ranked among the top ten U.S. law firms.

"Diversity, equality and inclusion are values that we hold dear at Ropes & Gray," said firm chair Brad Malt. "We're proud that Ropes & Gray is known as a firm that attracts, retains and advances people of diverse backgrounds, and we remain committed to promoting a vibrant and inclusive community where diverse experiences and perspectives are welcomed and valued."

About Roscoe Trimmier Jr.

Roscoe Trimmier Jr. practiced at Ropes & Gray for 35 years, from 1974 until his retirement in 2009, serving as chair of the litigation department and head of the environmental practice group. His professional distinctions include induction as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and recognition on lists of the Best Lawyers in America and Massachusetts Super Lawyers.

Mr. Trimmier was a mentor to many young attorneys during his tenure, and served on both the hiring and associates committees. An early leader of the firm's highly regarded diversity efforts, Mr. Trimmier was a member of the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association and the Boston Bar Association, as well as one of the founders of the Boston Lawyers Group and chair of the American Bar Association's Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary.

Watch this video to learn more about Roscoe Trimmier Jr., the scholarship that carries forward his legacy of excellence, and the firm's ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.

