Ropes & Gray Strengthens Health Care Practice with Partner and Counsel Team Hire

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray today announced that it is bolstering its industry-leading health care practice with the addition of two preeminent health care lawyers in California: Torrey McClary as a partner and Ranee Adipat as a counsel.

Over the last year, Ropes & Gray distinguished itself as the go-to law firm for clients in the health care and life sciences arena that were most severely impacted by the pandemic. The appointments of Torrey and Ranee illustrate the firm's continued investment in these critical areas.

Torrey is known for steering clients through their most complex, business-critical matters. She has extensive experience guiding hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers, REITs and technology companies on a broad range of transactional matters. Over the past two decades, Torrey has represented clients on some of the most prominent and innovative health system transactions in the United States. Her key representations include managing the first-ever acquisition of a private hospital by a state health care system in New York state, creating a statewide strategic alliance between a major university medical center and the state's largest community health system in Ohio, and serving as the lead health care lawyer on one of the largest academic medical center spin-offs ever completed in the United States. Torrey specializes in developing novel deal structures for complex health care relationships that reflect her clients' unique circumstances and strategic objectives.

Ranee also has established a reputation for handling sophisticated transactions. She focuses on representing health systems, clinically integrated networks, revenue cycle management companies, behavioral health companies and other health care entities. She advises on mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and affiliations for her clients. In that work, she has provided clear, concise counsel on corporate matters to management and in-house legal teams while working seamlessly with consultants, financial advisors and co-counsel to ensure transaction completion.

"Torrey and Ranee add even more firepower to a team the health care industry regards as the best of the best. Ropes & Gray stands alone in the depth of the health care practice we have built for complex transactions, regulatory, litigation and enforcement. We demonstrated excellence in each of those areas during this pandemic," said David Djaha, managing partner, Ropes & Gray.

"Torrey and Ranee have built a very dynamic and successful practice. They are trusted advisors to many of the nation's top health systems and academic medical centers on their most significant transactions. Their arrival and presence in California augment our capabilities on the West Coast and nationwide," said Deborah Gersh, partner and co-chair of Ropes & Gray health care practice. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the team."

"Ropes & Gray is the gold standard in health care law. No health care practice in the United States matches its depth and breadth of industry expertise. Ropes has successfully advised major health care clients on critical strategic, operational and regulatory matters to position them for growth and success during the pandemic and beyond," said Torrey. "The firm's reputation in health care speaks for itself, and we could not be joining a better team."

About Ropes & Gray's Health Care Practice

The health care industry in the 21st century faces tremendous change driven by growing demand, new technologies, shifting business models and intense government scrutiny. Clients benefit from Ropes & Gray's deep experience in health care law, and our intimate knowledge of our clients' industries, which position the firm to preempt and resolve legal issues across the full range of relevant practices.

In 2021, the firm received every major health care award for its work. This includes:

The American Lawy er 's "Corporate Legal Department of the Year, Health Care"

"Corporate Legal Department of the Year, Health Care" The Deal's "Health Care, Pharma & Biotech Law Firm of the Year"

"Health Care, Pharma & Biotech Law Firm of the Year" Law360's "Health Care Practice Group of the Year" – the second year in a row

"Health Care Practice Group of the Year" – the second year in a row Financial Times' award for the best law firm in "Enabling Business Response to COVID-19"

award for the best law firm in "Enabling Business Response to COVID-19" U.S. News–Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms", "Law Firm of the Year, Health Care"

"Best Law Firms", "Law Firm of the Year, Health Care" Chambers USA shortlisted the firm for its 2021 "Health Care Firm of the Year" award, and also ranks the firm's work highly, as does The Legal 500 US.

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including private equity, M&A, finance, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring.

