Ropes & Gray's Asset Management Practice Commences 2020 with Addition of Two Experienced Counsel

Laura , who has practiced in the United States, London and Hong Kong, is an experienced adviser to asset managers. She represents global asset management firms on the establishment and management of private investment vehicles, including hedge funds, credit funds, collective investment funds and other private funds, as well as regulatory compliance matters. She has comprehensive asset management experience, having advised clients on open- and closed-end funds and transactional matters. Laura also guides clients in regulatory matters under the Advisers Act, the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Commodity Exchange Act and FINRA rules, among others.

Laura joins Ropes & Gray today from another leading law firm. She also has extensive in-house experience at two prestigious asset managers, most recently serving as counsel at Wellington Management Company. She also previously served as a senior business lawyer at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in London.

Egan has extensive experience in derivatives matters, as well as general fund and advisory legal and regulatory matters. As part of her practice, Egan regularly negotiates derivatives documentation, including ISDA Master Agreements and Master Repurchase Agreements, as well as futures, options and clearing agreements. She also has deep knowledge of credit issues arising in connection with derivatives trading, as well as derivatives regulatory matters under the Dodd-Frank Act, the Commodity Exchange Act, the Advisers Act, the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Egan rejoined Ropes & Gray in January, having spent over a decade at Convexity Capital Management as associate legal counsel. Before Convexity, Egan spent five years as an associate at Ropes & Gray, where she began her legal career.

"Our asset management practice had a very strong year in 2019," said Bryan Chegwidden, partner and global head of Ropes & Gray's asset management practice. "Laura and Egan will add senior-level depth in two of our fastest-growing areas: private funds and derivatives."

"Laura is a highly skilled and nimble funds practitioner, with flexibility between fund formation, regulatory issues and transactional matters," said Leigh Fraser, Ropes & Gray asset management partner and private funds specialty group co-head. "She has played leading roles in engagements on behalf of some of the industry's most sophisticated players, pairing this with in-house knowledge. We are pleased to welcome her to the practice."

"2020 is a significant year for players in the derivatives and commodities space, with new regulatory requirements continuing to be implemented under the Dodd-Frank Act," said Deborah Monson, asset management partner and derivatives and commodities specialty group head. "In one of the most complex fields of asset management law, Egan is a rare top-talent attorney who is well known and highly regarded in this niche market. We are delighted that she has rejoined the firm."

About Ropes & Gray's Asset Management Practice

More than 300 Ropes & Gray lawyers in the United States, Asia and Europe focus on advising a global client base of asset management firms across the entire spectrum of private and registered fund structures, investment strategies, and asset classes. Our deep asset management experience enables Ropes & Gray to identify significant commercial, regulatory and economic issues, understand emerging trends, and craft innovative solutions that are unique to the concerns of clients throughout the industry and in jurisdictions around the world.

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,400 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including private equity, M&A, finance, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation and enforcement, data, and business restructuring.

