Rosa Ajanel's New Book "The Heart Of A Young Immigrant Mother" Is A Thought-Provoking Opus Of The Author's Journey Across America As An Immigrant

Author Ajanel shares personal experiences of courage and resilience amid the atrocity she has dealt with due to her status as an immigrant: "This book talks about the reasons why many people from Central America emigrate to the United States. This is also about how it was my journey and how I crossed the desert of the United States. In reality, most of us as immigrants have a past that has marked our lives, and I dare to talk about this so that all the people of the world see the cruel reality that we have to pass to arrive in the United States."

Published by Page Publishing, Rosa Ajanel's compelling work lets readers view a glimpse of the harrowing reality of immigrants' circumstances in search of a better life in a land away from their heritage and culture.

Readers who wish to experience this engrossing read can purchase "The Heart of a Young Immigrant Mother" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

