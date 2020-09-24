Rosalba Pinzón Garay's New Book El Inicio Del Fin De La Relación De Pareja, A Potent Account On Strengthening The Integrity Of Relationships Between Partners

Rosalba said this about her book: "I am a person, a woman, and a professional. But above all, I am a human being who, thanks to the experiences that God has allowed me to experience, sees, and hear—many of them beautiful and others very difficult. Those taught me to identify the true balance in the human dimension, the appropriateness and the inappropriateness of behavior, and the difficulties in attitudes and feelings, which are implicit within the couple relationship. I learned to develop and maintain a clear emotional intelligence and great wisdom to face the difficult but fascinating task of listening and guiding people about their relationships with their partners, guaranteeing them a better coexistence and the certainty that they are really, in the strengthening of a firm and lasting structure, for the construction of their homes and the achievement of human happiness. For these reasons and because of my great dream to contribute something and achieve harmony in the family, I have chosen the topic to write this book, which I am very sure will serve as a guide for many people to make a more objective assessment of the intensity and quality of the contributions that each one is giving to the relationships, which they currently share with your partner."

Published by Page Publishing, Rosalba Pinzón Garay's new book El Inicio del Fin de la Relación de Pareja will enlighten the readers on the importance of having a healthy relationship that inspires cordiality and fulfillment in life.

Consumers who wish to improve their relationships and achieve purpose can purchase El Inicio del Fin de la Relación de Pareja in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

