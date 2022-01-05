Rosalina Huesca de Gallegos' new book "Viajando con Esperanza" is an inspiring voyage that provides a close look at the experiences of immigrant families in America

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Rosalina Huesca de Gallegos, a Mexican woman who is currently based in Utah, a Mexican university degree holder, a dutiful wife and mother, has completed her new book "Viajando con Esperanza": a compelling account that tells a fascinating story of immigration in America. It chronicles the ups and downs in the life of Esperanza as she hustles in the busy jungle of America. She left her hometown with a heavy heart despite leaving her good-for-nothing husband. For not only did she free herself from the shackles of her alcoholic husband, but she also had to leave her children behind. But everything is temporary, for she promised to come back and give her precious children the quality of life that they deserve.

Gallegos shares, "Viajando con Esperanza...

It tells the story of the experience of a mother with her children for emigrating to the United States of America, the problems she had to face and how with her faith and hope to fulfill the promise made to her children, she returned for them and crossed that much desired border again in order to give her children a better standard of living...

They will be able to enjoy the history, the fables, and the anecdotes."

Published by Page Publishing, Rosalina Huesca de Gallegos' emotional tale just proves how unconditional a mother's love is for her children. The protagonist experienced a lot of internal and external pressures for being an immigrant but she persevered. For the sake of her children's future, she has to survive.

Gallegos' heart can be felt in this gorgeous prose, making it an easy favorite in the archive of contemporary immigration stories.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Viajando con Esperanza" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

