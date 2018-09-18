Rosario Dawson, Janet Mock, Cristina Ehrlich, And Violetta Komyshan, Star In Forevermark Portrait Series Captured By Sophie Elgort

Elgort explains, "This collaboration was such a natural fit for me as an artist. Portrait photography is a form of storytelling, and to have the opportunity to photograph these incredible women is a way of celebrating their stories. Each Forevermark diamond is unique and in wearing them in her own way, each woman can celebrate the one of a kind qualities that make her who she is."

Celebrities including Michelle Williams and Chanel Iman attended, adorned in Forevermark diamonds, to celebrate the women and reflect on their own unique qualities. Guests were able to discover and capture these qualities through aura photographs taken by Christina Lonsdale, the visual artist behind Radiant Human. DJ May Kwok provided music throughout the night.

Charles Stanley, President of Forevermark US, explains, "We have always believed in the ability of art and fashion to empower women, which is why we were so thrilled to collaborate with Sophie on this series. The Forevermark Tribute™ Collection symbolizes the unique and multi-dimensioned woman wearing it, and we are delighted that Forevermark's entry into e-commerce will continue to provide new opportunities for women to use diamonds to tell their stories."

The event kicked off the launch of Forevermark's e-commerce platform, which features the Forevermark Tribute™ Collection and Forevermark Alchemy™ Collection by Jade Trau. Both collections will be on display at a two-day Forevermark pop-up shop that is open to the public on December 7th and 8th.

The Forevermark Tribute™ Collection is comprised of diamond pendants, stackable rings, bracelets and earrings. Each Forevermark diamond in the collection is representative of a woman's individual qualities, which together, make her the unique, multi-dimensional person that she is. The pieces can be harmoniously stacked or layered to pay tribute to the distinct characteristics, personality, and style of the woman wearing them.

The Forevermark Alchemy™ Collection by Jade Trau transforms four classic diamond shapes into meaningful archetypes that bond the diamond to its wearer. Each shape speaks to a part of a woman, while allowing her the ability to utilize her own creativity to combine the pieces that speak to her individuality. The collection features diamond medallions, signet rings, stackable rings, layering necklaces, and bracelets.

About the women:

Sophie Elgort

Sophie Elgort is a photographer and director based in New York City. Sophie's fresh and spontaneous style has made her a sought-after photographer for fashion magazines and brands. Alongside her photography, Sophie is also the co-founder of Through Our Lens, a non-profit that provides life-changing access and significant mentorship to teen girls through photography with the goal of more inclusion in the fashion industry. Her work is represented at Staley Wise Gallery in NYC.

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson is an actor and activist that has starred in films including the Sin City franchise, Rent, 25th Hour, and Krystal. For her performance in Seven Pounds, Dawson won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Award at the 2009 NAACP Image Awards. Dawson starred in Netflix's Daredevil in 2015 and has since reprised her role in Netflix series Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones and The Defenders. In 2013, Rosario founded Studio One Eighty Nine (Studio 189) with Abrima Erwiah, a fashion and media lifestyle brand made in Africa that produces African and African-inspired content and clothing. In 2018, Studio 189 was the recipient of the prestigious CFDA Lexus Sustainable Fashion Initiative Prize. Dawson co-founded Voto Latino in 2004, which helps to empower Latino millennials to vote and influence change in government. Dawson is an active board member of V-Day, The Lower East Side Girls Club, Operation USA and the Environmental Media Association. In 2013, she was also honored with the President's Volunteer Service Award for her valuable contributions to the community.

Janet Mock

Janet Mock is a writer, director, producer, and New York Times bestselling author. She is an advocate for trans rights, and the founder of #GirlsLikeUs, a social media project that empowers trans women. Janet made television history this year as the first trans woman of color to write, direct, and produce for a series with Ryan Murphy's FX drama Pose, which has assembled the largest cast of trans actors in regular roles ever for a scripted series. This past year TIME listed Janet as one of the "100 Most Influential People of 2018." Janet has written two memoirs, Redefining Realness and Surpassing Certainty.

Cristina Ehrlich

Cristina Ehrlich is a fashion stylist that lives between New York City and Los Angeles. Her style philosophy is defined by classic, chic, and timeless sensibility with a modern edge. She works regularly with Hollywood's finest, including Penelope Cruz, Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Laura Dern, among others. She has worked with photographers such as Patrick Demarchelier, Mert and Marcus, Peter Lindbergh, and Peggy Sirota and her contributions to the fashion scene span celebrity, editorial, advertising, as well as design.

Violetta Komyshan

Native NYC resident Violetta Komyshan always knew she wanted to dance and began at age 9. Dance fell into her life by chance when Eliot Feld's school and company Ballet Tech were auditioning students at her public school in Brooklyn. At the age of 9, Violetta was offered the chance to train with Feld in Manhattan at a space shared with the American Ballet Theatre. Afterwards, she attended the prestigious Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, majoring in dance. Violetta also trained in Paris at the Academie Americaine de Danse and Paris Opera Ballet with one of her idols, Violette Verdy. Most recently, Violetta danced with NYC-based company BalletNext for two years professionally.

Dr. Niamey Wilson

Niamey Wilson MD, FACS, is the Director of Breast Surgery in Research and Quality for the Hartford Healthcare Breast Cancer Program, a Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Alliance healthcare system. Dr. Wilson specializes in all aspects of breast health and the surgical management of complex breast diseases. Her approach to her patients is comprehensive and thoughtful. She is a committed advocate for her patients' health. She is the mother of three children, and has authored several articles as a Huffington Post Contributor, writing often about managing the balance of work and home.

ABOUT FOREVERMARK

Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. Our unique inscription is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty, rarity and is responsibly sourced.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS BEYOND the 4C's

Forevermark goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are genuine, natural and untreated. Forevermark diamonds are cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RARE

Less than one percent of the world's diamonds are worthy of the Forevermark inscription.

FOREVERMARK DIAMONDS ARE RESPONSIBLY SOURCED

Each Forevermark diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, striving to create opportunities for women and our dedication to protection of the natural world. The inscription is an assurance of the physical integrity of our diamonds throughout their journey, as well as the conscientious integrity with which we run our business.

FOREVERMARK INSCRIPTION & GRADING

Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with an icon and individual number as an assurance that it has met Forevermark's standards of beauty and rarity and that it is responsibly sourced. The Forevermark inscription is placed on the table facet of a Forevermark diamond. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is 1/5000th of a human hair and can only be seen using a special Forevermark viewer available at Authorized Forevermark Jewelers. Authorized Forevermark Jewelers are able to supply a Forevermark Diamond Grading Report to their customers providing an accurate blueprint of the qualities - cut, color, clarity and caratage - of each Forevermark diamond. Forevermark is the diamond brand from The De Beers Group of Companies and benefits from over 125 years of diamond expertise. Forevermark diamonds are carefully selected and come from sources committed to high standards; they are beautifully crafted by a select group of Diamantaires and exclusively available from select Authorized Forevermark jewelers. For more information and to find your nearest Authorized Forevermark jeweler go to www.forevermark.com.

