ROSATOM: Final Call to WorldSkills 2019 Conference

KAZAN, Russia, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The final, one-month countdown begins today in preparation for the "Mission: Talent" initiative to be discussed by global business, government and education leaders at the WorldSkills Conference from the 23rd to the 24th August. The Conference at which the initiative will feature prominently will take place alongside the 45th WorldSkills International Competition in Kazan. "Mission: Talent" seeks to find potential solutions to one of the most pressing issues of our time: the growing skills gap and talent deficit.

The best-selling author on the nature of complexity, randomness, and a world where rare events dominate the landscape, Nassim Taleb, has been announced as the keynote speaker at the event. He will be joined by: the BBC's Chief International Correspondent, Lyse Doucet; OECD Campaign Manager, Shayne MacLachlan; ex-Russian cosmonaut, Sergey Krikalev; World Bank Senior Economist, Alexandra Valerio; and Director for Policies and Lifelong Learning Systems at UNESCO, Borhene Chakroun, to name but a few.

"Exchanging ideas and best practices through lively debates will allow everyone, both at home in Russia and globally, to become more effective in creating a sustainable future and stable societies," Alexey Likhachev, CEO of ROSATOM said. "In that spirit, together with our partners, WorldSkills Russia and BCG, we will be presenting the results of a year-long study on global labour market trends at the Kazan WorldSkills Conference in August."

More than 1,400 young people from all over the world will compete to be world champions in 56 skills at the WorldSkills competition, while the Conference will discuss pressing skills gap questions including: How can we train an agile generation of skilled young people for the future? How will they stay relevant in the face of the economic, social and technological transformation? A major part of the WorldSkills conference will be taken up by an initiative called "Mission: Talent" backed by ROSATOM, BCG and WorldSkills Russia who together have been looking for potential solutions to the skills gap issue and will be sharing a detailed report on the topic.

"ROSATOM's partnership with WorldSkills has become an integral part of our talent development system - the key priority of which is the human-centred approach, maximising the potential of each employee," Mr Likhachev added.

Please be aware that you can follow "Mission: Talent" on Twitter and Facebook to be part of our live tweeting sessions. You can also keep up to date and learn all that there is to know about the skills gap by visiting our website: www.missiontalent.global .

About "Mission: Talent"

The "Mission: Talent" initiative is led by ROSATOM together with its partners, WorldSkills Russia and BCG, and is aimed at dealing with one of the most pressing issues of our time: the growing skills gap and talent deficit.

As part of the "Mission: Talent" initiative, the three partners are working on a global study to research best practices in human resources development against the current background of unprecedented economic, technological and social changes the world is currently facing.

SOURCE ROSATOM