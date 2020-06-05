Rosaura Duran's New Book Calvarios De Doña Isa, Is A Gripping Story Of A Woman's Survival Amid Struggles In A Faraway Island

Rosaura Duran said this about her book: " Calvarios de Doña Isa —first flower cultivated with the best fertilizers without predicting the coming ordeal. As the legend of the French king Louis XIV says, disguised as fragility and weakness, vulnerable, adopting different personalities, Hortensia arrived at the life of Isa, manipulating her surroundings, causing a real ordeal. Isa is an agent of the zodiac sign Cancer, with its emotional highs and lows. With deep ideas of fraternity, integrity, and family union, she had to use her claws and shell like the crab, allowing her to survive. The important events of her life, from birth to her burial, were chronologically very well planned. Precisely on stormy Saturdays with intervals of time carried out his events."

Published by Page Publishing, Rosaura Duran's new book Calvarios de Doña Isa will show the readers the extraordinary strength and resilience of women during times of toil that defines their character and purpose.

Consumers who wish to be intrigued by moments of the author's life can purchase Calvarios de Doña Isa in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

