Rosé All Day - More Like Rosé All Year, According to New Research from SPINS

CHICAGO, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Saturday, social media will be inundated with #roséallday social media posts with the celebration of National Rosé Day. The popularity of rosé, however, is not contained to just one day – more like all year. According to data from SPINS, a wellness-focused data technology company and passionate advocate for the Natural and Specialty Products Industry, wine sales (non-liquor store) are up 2.3% year over year with rosé leading the category's growth, up 13.3% to reach a $704.9 million annual market.

Certain other wine types represent a greater dollar volume than rosé, such as red wine (up 1.4% to $5.7 billion), white wine (up 0.5% to $4.2 billion), and sparkling wine (up 7.3% to $1.0 billion), but rosé's got them all beat in terms of dollar gains with an additional $82.6 million in sales over the prior year.

As temperatures climb in summer months, so do rosé's sales, ascending to a peak of $66.1 million in sales over just four weeks (mid-June to mid-July 2018) and reporting 17.8% growth over the same period in the prior year.

"Rosé is said to be the oldest type of wine but has become more popular lately, thanks in part to a strong social media presence," said Irina Mazur, president of Product Intelligence at SPINS. "Will rosé's popularity continue? Only time will tell, and we are keeping a pulse on the alcohol market to discover the latest adult-beverage trends and where the market is heading."

Methodology

The research was based on analysis of SPINSscan Natural and Specialty Gourmet Channels (proprietary), SPINSscan Conventional Multi Outlet (powered by IRI) with a fifty-two-week date range ending 2019-Apr-21.

