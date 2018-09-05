Rose, Klein & Marias Injury Attorneys Ronald Feenberg, Robert Vines and Dennis Sherwin Named as Best Lawyers in America®

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers' Compensation partners G. Ronald Feenberg and Robert Vines and Personal Injury Partner Dennis Sherwin were selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2019. Ronald Feenberg was noted for additional distinction by being selected as the Lawyer of the Year ® in Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants in California.

The Best Lawyers in America recognizes less than 5% of attorneys across the United States. Rankings are based on peer-reviews in which attorneys rank the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical and legal practice area. First published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. For the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, 7.8 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 60,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition.

The "Lawyer of the Year" Award is allocated annually to the lawyer who has the highest overall peer-review feedback in a certain practice area for a particular geographic region.

Feenberg and Vines, who have been selected to this list every year since 1995, received the designation of 'Best Lawyers' in Workers' Compensation for representing injured workers. 2019 marks the ninth consecutive year for Sherwin to make The Best Lawyers in America list for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiff.

ABOUT ROSE, KLEIN & MARIAS LLP – INJURY LAWYERS

For more than 80 years, our law firm has been committed to two things:

First, we are committed to getting maximum compensation for each of our clients in personal injury and workers' compensation cases.

Second, we are committed to furthering the laws that apply to these cases and the way that these cases are handled. We strive to create an environment in which people who are hurt at work or injured due to an act of negligence do not have to struggle to get by. The history of Rose, Klein & Marias began in 1936, when attorney Victor C. Rose began practicing law in Los Angeles. Four years later, he was joined by Alfred M. Klein. In 1946, Eugene Marias joined the team.

In the decades since, the firm has expanded to include dozens of experienced lawyers. We now have ten law offices to conveniently serve all of Southern California. Although we have grown, our dedication to helping our clients hasn't changed. This dedication is what has allowed us to thrive. We are driven to succeed.

Dedicated to Personal Injury and Workers' Compensation



Our law firm is focused on two areas of practice: workers' compensation and personal injury. These are the matters we have devoted our careers to. These are the cases we care about. Our focus means that we have the depth of knowledge to help our clients get results.

We take pride in the fact that attorneys from our firm have spearheaded many of the types of cases we handle. In 1975, we were the first law office in California to bring a lawsuit against asbestos manufacturers for damage done by their product. Throughout the years, we have broken new ground in numerous types of personal injury and workers' comp cases.

