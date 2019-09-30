Rose Law Group Becomes First in Arizona to Establish Stand Alone Hemp Practice

Rose Law Group has been on the leading edge of the burgeoning hemp industry and has been instrumental in working closely with the Arizona Department of Agriculture, as it promulgated rules governing the hemp industry in Arizona. RLG calls on its extensive background representing agricultural interests and farmers around the state, along with the medical cannabis industry, in the way it approaches issues related to hemp.

As the firm of record for some of the largest hemp growing operations in Arizona, Rose Law Group believes it is time to devote more focused resources to its hemp practice. Rose Law Group has also been working in the medical cannabis practice since the voters first approved the initiative many years ago.

"As the new director of both the Cannabis Law and Hemp Law, Adam brings deep roots in the agricultural community combined with vast regulatory and public policy experience. For nearly a decade he has been representing traditional agriculture interests in Arizona. His knowledge and experience has led to many legal victories when working with hemp regulations to provide clients unmatched advice and assistance. We are excited to see him lead this area of our practice," said Jordan Rose, founder of Rose Law Group.

Trenk also assisted the planning directors of several municipalities across the state in drafting the MMJ specific zoning regulations for their communities, and facilitated public comments that shaped the MMJ regulations with the Department of Health in 2010 and 2011.

"Having started my career with the Rose Law Group pc and being immersed in the regulation and promulgation of the medical marijuana industry in Arizona for the past ten years, I'm excited to have to bring the department forward and expand our area of practice to include industrial hemp production," said Trenk. "Rose Law Group has a reputation of excellence at the cutting edge of innovation, and this professional development provides the opportunity for me to ensure it remains at the forefront as new markets emerge and drive our local and State economies."

