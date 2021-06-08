RoseHosting Celebrates 20 Years of Managed Hosting Excellence

ST. LOUIS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoseHosting, an accomplished pioneer in the hosting industry and the first-ever provider to offer commercial Linux VPS Hosting, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. These past 20 years have been a great opportunity to grow and work on their mission to provide excellent user experience and reliable hosting to many businesses and individuals around the world.

Things were very different 20 years ago when we introduced the Linux VPS to the world. Almost none of our current competitors existed back then, or they were just selling shared hosting. Our all-inclusive technical support has always done and still does for our customers what other providers would never consider doing, and because of this there are a lot of smiling happy faces among our customer base. - Bobi Rose R., Founder and CEO of RoseHosting said.

RoseHosting caters to the end-user with their hand-holding technical support, intuitive systems and simplified developer features to reduce the need for advanced server admin knowledge. Additionally, all their Linux servers are fully managed, so their technical support is responsible for all server-side configuration and maintenance and provides 24/7 support to the customers. This setup makes tasks such as resource-scaling, load-balancing, clustering, and other Linux server administration available at a click of a button or a simple request to the ever-ready technical support staff. Due to the unlimited fully-managed technical support included with all hosting plans, businesses with no in-house IT staff can run their online systems and web presence with the efficiency of a dedicated IT department, all at a fraction of the cost.

RoseHosting is proud to say that during these 20 years in business they managed to perfect the art of reliability. They maintain top performance with the use of latest technology hardware, including enterprise-grade NVMe storage. They also utilize 10Gbit Networking or better, for improved speed and lower latency. To top it off, RoseHosting makes a promise of 99.99% uptime and delivers on it without exception.

With their users at the center of their attention, RoseHosting adopted a pricing model which is both affordable and fair. They offer very competitive, but at the same time sustainable deals.

And finally, RoseHosting wants to celebrate their 20th anniversary by offering something special. Their 20th anniversary sale offers 20% off all hosting services, both monthly and yearly, during the first year of service. Simply use the RH20YEARS coupon at checkout and claim 20% off on your chosen hosting service.

About RoseHosting

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, RoseHosting is a premium hosting provider specializing in a wide variety of high-performance hosting solutions for small and medium companies as well as individuals around the world. Their US-based technical support team enjoys challenges and is specialized and trained to assist you with any server issues you may be facing, effectively replacing the need for in-house IT staff.

