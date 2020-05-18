Roseland Unveils The BLVD Collection Rebranding Of Luxury Residential Buildings Monaco, Marbella And M2

Designed for the busy renter seeking an upscale living community in the heart of Jersey City, The BLVD Collection comprises three high-rise buildings with more than 1,200 apartments and 30,000 square feet of curated lifestyle amenities. The three buildings are now named BLVD 401, BLVD 425, and BLVD 475.

"These three buildings have played an important role in our portfolio of Gold Coast multifamily properties, and we're eager to breathe new life into the community and provide our renters with all the modern lifestyle conveniences they have come to expect," said Michael J. DeMarco, Chief Executive Officer of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. "Our audience of sophisticated, urban, Jersey City renters will enjoy upgraded finishes, even more amenities and services, and unmatched transit access around New Jersey and to Manhattan."

The BLVD Collection offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, featuring hardwood floors, gourmet kitchens, top-of-the-line finishes and appliances, walk-in closets, in-unit washer/dryers, floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious terraces in select units.

Across the three buildings residents enjoy 24-hour concierge services as well as a wide range of luxury amenities at their fingertips, such as: two state-of-the-art fitness centers; heated outdoor pool, whirlpool spa and lounge pool; terrace with BBQ grills, fireplaces, sundeck, and lounges as well as chic clubrooms and an exclusive sky bar. The children's indoor playroom was completely redesigned, and a brand-new karaoke room has been added as part of the rebranding upgrades. There is also a private conference room; dog run and washing station; theater room and covered garage parking.

The idea behind The BLVD Collection is to bring three distinct buildings, which lease out of the same office, under one family, streamlining the leasing process for renters and providing them with plenty of options. The buildings all feature serene living spaces and ultra-luxe amenities, but each with their own unique identity. One remnant of the properties that certainly stays with The BLVD Collection is the strategic location – residents are just minutes to the Harsimus Cove Light Rail station and a few blocks to the Newport PATH. Commuters who drive are close to the Holland Tunnel, and The BLVD Collection boasts easy access to the NY Waterway ferry. Newark Liberty International Airport is also just 30 minutes away by car.

In response to the COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, all Roseland residents also have access to a new microsite, Roseland Events , that features virtual classes and resources - from guided meditations to cooking classes. This effort to help connect residents while remaining apart during isolation amplifies Roseland's unwavering commitment to fostering community for its residents.

About Roseland Residential Trust

Roseland Residential Trust is an owner, manager, and developer of luxury multifamily properties in high-barrier-to-entry waterfront locales throughout the Northeast. A subsidiary of New Jersey-based Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, one of the country's leading Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), Roseland develops innovative, lifestyle-oriented communities in waterfront neighborhoods that provide quick access to mass transit.

Roseland, which owns and manages a large collection of luxury residential units, has a long history of creating communities that enrich the quality of life for residents, and enhance the beauty, economic vitality, and energy of their surrounding environs. Fully integrated and self-managed, the company is the master developer for several nationally recognized, mixed-use waterfront destinations, including Port Imperial, a $3-billion, 200-acre neighborhood on the Hudson River Waterfront in New Jersey, and Portside at East Pier in East Boston, where the company is redeveloping a half-mile of Boston Harbor into a luxury community. For more information on Roseland Residential Trust and its communities, please visit www.roselandres.com .

