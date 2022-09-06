Roselle Market Will Record a CAGR of 7.49% With the Emergence of Apple Food Industries, Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd, and Buddha Teas as Dominant Players - Technavio

Roselle Market Segmentation Highlights

Product

Powder: The roselle market share growth in the powder segment will be significant during the forecast period. Roselle powder has many health benefits as they have the property to lower the fatty substances in the blood by activating bile acid that acts to dissolve fatty substances. It is high in vitamin C and antioxidants. Furthermore, roselle powder is helpful against various diseases, such as inflammation and diabetes. It is the best natural ingredient for skin care because of its AHAs, which are beneficial in rejuvenating skin, and the antioxidant content helps reduce inflammation caused by acne or other skin problems. Such effective use of the roselle powder segment will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Liquid

Geography

North America: 30% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the roselle market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. Rising consumer awareness of medicinal benefits and the therapeutic effect of roselle products will facilitate the roselle market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Roselle Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

The roselle market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing to compete in the market. This statistical study of the roselle market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The roselle market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Apple Food Industries: The company operates as a supplier and exporter of agricultural products such as dehydrated onion, garlic, dried vegetables, and spices. The company offers roselle such as Organic Hibiscus Flower Tea Cut, and Organic Hibiscus Flower Powder.

The company operates as a supplier and exporter of agricultural products such as dehydrated onion, garlic, dried vegetables, and spices. The company offers roselle such as Organic Hibiscus Flower Tea Cut, and Organic Hibiscus Flower Powder. Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd: The company operates as a manufacturer, distributor, and exporter of food and beverage products such as virgin coconut oil, moringa tea, ginger tea, roselle tea, coconut cookies, coconut products, moringa products, and traditional snacks. The company offers roselle such as Mason Original Roselle Tea.

The company operates as a manufacturer, distributor, and exporter of food and beverage products such as virgin coconut oil, moringa tea, ginger tea, roselle tea, coconut cookies, coconut products, moringa products, and traditional snacks. The company offers roselle such as Mason Original Roselle Tea. Buddha Teas: The company offers packaged turmeric-based beverages that include organic turmeric ginger tea which provides anti-inflammatory properties along with its abundance of antioxidants. The company offers roselle such as Organic Hibiscus Tea.

The company offers packaged turmeric-based beverages that include organic turmeric ginger tea which provides anti-inflammatory properties along with its abundance of antioxidants. The company offers roselle such as Organic Hibiscus Tea. Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.: The company operates as a producer, processor, and exporter of certified organic herbs and botanicals. The company offers roselle such as Organic Hibiscus Roselle Flowers.

The company operates as a producer, processor, and exporter of certified organic herbs and botanicals. The company offers roselle such as Organic Hibiscus Roselle Flowers. Fernweh Agro

Fraser and Neave Ltd.

Guangzhou Runming Food Technology Co. Ltd.

Roselle Farms

Teacurry

Tender Buds Teas and Crafts Pvt. Ltd.

US Wellness LLC

The report also covers the following areas:

Roselle Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist roselle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the roselle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the roselle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of roselle market vendors

Roselle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.49% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 57.87 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apple Food Industries, Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd, Buddha Teas, Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd., Fernweh Agro, Fraser and Neave Ltd., Guangzhou Runming Food Technology Co. Ltd., Roselle Farms, Teacurry, Tender Buds Teas and Crafts Pvt. Ltd., and US Wellness LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Apple Food Industries

Exhibit 93: Apple Food Industries - Overview



Exhibit 94: Apple Food Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Apple Food Industries - Key offerings

10.4 Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 96: Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 97: Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.5 Buddha Teas

Exhibit 99: Buddha Teas - Overview



Exhibit 100: Buddha Teas - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Buddha Teas - Key offerings

10.6 Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Fraser and Neave Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Fraser and Neave Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Fraser and Neave Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Fraser and Neave Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Fraser and Neave Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Guangzhou Runming Food Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Guangzhou Runming Food Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Guangzhou Runming Food Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Guangzhou Runming Food Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Roselle Farms

Exhibit 112: Roselle Farms - Overview



Exhibit 113: Roselle Farms - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Roselle Farms - Key offerings

10.10 Teacurry

Exhibit 115: Teacurry - Overview



Exhibit 116: Teacurry - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Teacurry - Key offerings

10.11 Tender Buds Teas and Crafts Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Tender Buds Teas and Crafts Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Tender Buds Teas and Crafts Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Tender Buds Teas and Crafts Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 US Wellness LLC

Exhibit 121: US Wellness LLC - Overview



Exhibit 122: US Wellness LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: US Wellness LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 127: Research methodology



Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 129: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations

