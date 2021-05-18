Roseman Law Strengthens Leadership Team By Promoting Within

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roseman Law, APC, a full-service real estate and business law firm with over 25 years of experience, has promoted within and named Teresa Agnew its new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. She joined Roseman Law in 2009 and most recently held the title of President of Operations.

"We are pleased to announce our powerhouse Teresa Agnew's new position and title as COO of our firm," said Steven Roseman, Founder and Managing Partner of Roseman Law. "She has significantly impacted the managed growth and expansion of our firm into various regions. This promotion is very well deserved."

Teresa Agnew brings expertise and a history of success in sales, marketing, operations and client services to Roseman Law. As COO, Agnew will continue development for new business, maintaining client relationships, growth in new markets, and overseeing the firm's vision and strategic planning.

"I am thrilled to be selected as COO and plan to continue our corporate development and promote our company vision within," says Teresa Agnew. "Roseman Law is true to their core values, and I am proud of my growth both personally and professionally."

About Roseman Law, APC:

Headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA, with offices spread across Southern California, Roseman Law, APC prides itself on providing quality and ethical legal representation to their clients in the areas of real estate, corporate/business, homeowner association, and construction defect law. The firm provides innovative legal solutions and carries substantial trial experience that best meet their diverse spectrum of clients' unique and varied needs in a timely and cost-effective manner. In addition to Roseman Law's unique approach to client relations, the firm's 25 years of success stems from their undying commitment to company culture and a consistent motive to promote within. The firm utilizes all of its assets to strengthen every individual member and maintain unity.

