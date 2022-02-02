Roseman University Adds RN to BSN Program to Growing College of Nursing

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The College of Nursing at Roseman University of Health Sciences has expanded its offering of nursing degree programs with the launch of a 9-month (35-week) RN to BSN program. The college is now enrolling its first class to start in September 2022.

"Roseman University's new RN to BSN program is structured to support working nurses in completing their baccalaureate nursing education while continuing their day-to-day responsibilities," said Brian Oxhorn, BS, MS, PhD, dean of the College of Nursing. "This offers nurses the opportunity to expand their clinical and theoretical skills and knowledge, so they are better positioned to advance in the profession."

Like all Roseman University's academic programs, the RN to BSN program utilizes Roseman's Six-Point Mastery Learning Model, which allows students to master content at very high levels. The block curriculum allows students to take only one class at a time, focus intently on that content area, and master the content before proceeding to the next block or course. The RN to BSN program consists of eight blocks each taught online by expert faculty with a myriad of clinical, educational, and professional backgrounds. Students are assigned to groups for specified learning activities to develop leadership, communication, and team skills. Students will also complete projects that enhance their previous clinical experiences.

According to the 2020 National Nursing Workforce Survey, nurses with a bachelor's degree routinely made more per year than those with an associate degree.

"Another advantage to earning a BSN is that it can broaden career opportunities. These include working in leadership roles, case managers or in quality assurance. BSN preparation provides nurses with the competencies needed to address the increasing complexity of the healthcare system over a broad range of areas," said Oxhorn.

Oxhorn also adds that many hospitals prefer hiring nurses with a BSN as a criterion for achieving Magnet status. The American Nurses Credentialing Center gives this title for nursing excellence, innovations in nursing practice, and quality patient outcomes.

The RN to BSN program, along with the College of Nursing's existing Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing, offered with two learning modalities, on-campus or hybrid-online with four cohorts per year, and a 23-month full-time online Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner program with two cohorts per year, offer nursing students educational and career advancement opportunities in numerous stages of their careers.

"Graduates of the College of Nursing RN to BSN program will join the nearly 2,700 Roseman nursing alumni who are now working in Nevada, Utah and across the US delivering high levels of compassionate care," said Oxhorn.

Roseman University College of Nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). Information about the Roseman University RN to BSN program can be found online at nursing.roseman.edu.

About Roseman University of Health Sciences

Founded in Henderson, Nevada in 1999, Roseman University of Health Sciences is a non-profit, private institution of higher learning training the next generation of undergraduate and graduate level health care professionals that serve, collaborate, and set new standards in their communities and within their professions. With campuses in Henderson and Summerlin (Las Vegas), Nevada and South Jordan, Utah, the University is comprised of the College of Dental Medicine, offering an Advanced Education in Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics/MBA residency and Doctor of Dental Medicine program; College of Pharmacy, offering a Doctor of Pharmacy and Professional Continuing Education; College of Nursing, offering an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner; and College of Graduate Studies offering a Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences. Roseman University of Health Sciences will also offer a Doctor of Medicine through its College of Medicine once it becomes accredited. More than 7,000 Roseman graduates are caring for patients, conducting research, and engaged in public health and policy in Nevada, Utah and across the country. Roseman University is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. www.roseman.edu

