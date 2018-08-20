Rosemont Theatre Announces Three More Great Shows Returning In 2019!

ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, Rosemont Theatre (5400 N River Road) has announced these three spectacular shows. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 24th at 10am via Ticketmaster and can also be purchased at the box office.

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN PERFORMED BY GARY MULLEN & THE WORKS (from UK) is a spectacular live concert, recreating the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of arguably the greatest rock band of all times. 2019 marks the 20th Anniversary of this amazing show and it's 5th time at the Rosemont Theatre! Fans of Queen will delight in this note for note experience of mega-hits such as "Bohemian Rhapsody, We are the Champions, Killer Queen, You're my Best Friend, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Radio GaGa, Under Pressure, Another One Bites the Dust" and many more. ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN WILL ROCK YOU! One show only, Friday, March 29th at 8PM! Tickets range from $25-$65.

It's Saturday Night Fever every night with THE AUSTRALIAN BEE GEES SHOW- A Tribute to the Bee Gees. One of the most successful and adored acts in musical history is recreated in a multi-media concert event. You'll hear hits like Staying Ailve, You Should be Dancing, How Deep is your Love, Jive Talkin and the hits keep coming!

The performers authenic take on the trio's clothes, style and moves showcase five decades of the Brothers Gibb's success as rock and Disco legend. In 2015, The Las Vegas Review Journal named them Best Tribute show of the year! The Australian Bee Gees, One show only, Friday, May 3rd, 2019 at 8PM. Tickets range from $35-$75.

THE MUSIC OF ABBA STARRING ARRIVAL was founded in 1995 in Gothenbrug, Sweden and very soon became one of the world's most popular and best selling ABBA shows. The band has toured in 60 countries and since 2005, they have toured the US over 50 times and is the absolute best and most authentic ABBA show there is!

Hits like: Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, Does Your Mother Know, Take A Chance, SOS, The Winner Takes It All, Super Trouper, Money Money Money, Waterloo, Honey Honey, Fernando, Chiquitita, Knowing Me Knowing You, Thank You For The Music, Lay All Your Love On Me, Gimme Gimme Gimme and many more are delivered with such accuracy that it's hard to believe that it's not the real ABBA on stage. ARRIVAL from Sweden performs in ABBA inspired clothing. Most of the original outfits used by ABBA were made by Owe Sandström.

This production has all the features a great ABBA show needs: lovely costumes, extremely talented musicians and breathtaking singers. Millions of people all around the world celebrate this show as the best ABBA show in the world; in fact this is the only ABBA show the world needs. Friday, May 10th, 2019 at 8PM. Tickets range from $35-$85.

For more information and to purchase tickets) you can go to the box office, visit www.RosemontTheatre.com or call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.

SOURCE Media Consultants

Related Links

http://www.rosemonttheatre.com

